Minimize chaos, maximize clarity’ mission of new Whidbey cleaning, organizing business

Kieya Marshall, CEO of the business she named Minimizr, is a cleaning and organizer heroine.

The Minimizr.

She cleans, she declutters, she organizes.

No mess is too much, no closet too claustrophobic, no living room too unlivable.

But who is she?

Super hero? Minimalist guru? Bad speller?

Kieya Marshall, CEO of the business she named Minimizr, is an organizing heroine, decluttering guru and a queen of clean say those who’ve benefited from her “minimize chaos, maximize clarity” philosophy.

“She is a blessing. She does amazing work,” said Vanir Stevens of Oak Harbor, who’s hired Marshall for both cleaning and organizing. “She doesn’t judge. She just gets to work and she’s always got a great attitude.”

Marshall, 29, of Oak Harbor, started her licensed cleaning and organizing business last year. Wanting to emphasis the less is more philosophy, she decided on Minimizer. But that name was already taken. “So I dropped the letter ‘e.’ The name also saves space on my business cards,” she joked.

Being organized means you can find what you need in the moment — screwdriver, hammer, laundry detergent or that toilet paper you bought months ago and need right now.

“I had a client who said she’d pay me with a check,” Marshall recalled. “Then she couldn’t find her check book. When I cleaned out her van, I found three check books.”

While the topic of decluttering is cluttered with self-help books, videos and reality TV shows from “Tidying Up” to “Swedish Death Cleaning” the need is real and the result really is transforming, Marshall attests.

“People have peace in order and knowing where everything is,” she said. “If you’re not a self starter, I can teach you, encourage you.”

In addition to home organization, decluttering and residential cleaning services, Marshall’s business offers senior home support, which includes light cleaning, running errands and companionship, and hoarding intervention.

She can be hired for one-time or regularly scheduled cleaning, decluttering sessions by rooms or for entire households.

Lori Marshall (no relation to Kieya) and her husband got the full Minimizr treatment for their Oak Harbor home over several months. “We’re in our 70s and we’ve been in this house for 42 years where we raised three kids,” she said. “We went room by room and organized it. Kieya can just walk into a room, look around and say, ‘Okay, this should go here, that goes there.’ Somehow, she just knows.”

Around Whidbey, Kieya Marshall has encountered all kinds of people, all kinds of stuff, and all kinds of reasons for people feeling overwhelmed by all their stuff. “Every day it’s a different person and a different situation. I help people from all walks of life — rich, poor, different religions. I love helping people and I love it when I can make a difference in their lives.”

Some clients are disabled, depressed, elderly and frail and unable to navigate around rooms stacked with decades of memories, memorabilia, treasures and ‘must keeps’. Or they’re working mothers of young children facing endless piles of laundry, toys, dirty dishes and cluttered countertops. She also helps hoarders living in unsafe conditions, such as rotting floors, rodent infestations and other hazards who struggle with accepting and overcoming their mental illness.

Marshall just hired a behavioral health specialist to assist with the sensitive and often emotional aspects attached to personal possessions.

“I love the organizing part,” she said. “But sometimes it’s so complicated to work with people and get ready for them to change. Mostly it’s seniors or families who say ‘My whole life is in this house.’”

Last year, Marshall started a community initiative, Clear Path Project, offering her cleaning and organizing services to a different person for free once a month. To date, she’s donated 21 hours.

This weekend, other professionals are pitching in for the first team volunteer project of Clear Path Project, including Practically Magic Cleaning Services and EpicVisions videography that reached out to record the effort.

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution for all the situations and scenarios. Marshall individualizes her approach for each client, assessing their needs, abilities and attitude. Her background is in special education and she also studied social media marketing and professional organizing.

Born in western Canada, Marshall also learned from the best — her mother — who runs a high-end home detailing business with a staff and three vans of cleaning equipment. Think big houses, many rooms and a goal of spotless entertaining.

Marshall prefers working one-on-one with individuals, teaching them how to keep their living spaces safe and more orderly.

“I want my clients to not need me anymore,” she said. “It’s kind of counter-productive.”

For more information, go to www.minimizrpro.com.