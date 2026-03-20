Putting Whidbey’s beverage joints on the map

By KATE POSS

Special to The Record

From Deception Pass Bridge to the Clinton ferry terminal, Whidbey Island is home to many craft beverage destinations just waiting to be visited.

First launched in 2024, Experience Whidbey continues to connect tourists and island locals to these one-of-a-kind businesses. A map brochure, online presence and social media hub, Experience Whidbey is as much a resource for visitors as it is a promotion of the island’s craft beverage entrepreneurship.

Karen Meyer moved to the island from the San Diego area after running a graphic design business with her husband. Her family’s Whidbey Island roots, she said, date back to the mid-1800s. While her father had moved from Whidbey to San Diego, Karen Meyer recalled visits to Whidbey Island relatives while she was growing up. Now that her own family has moved here, she spoke of the friendly and welcoming culture of Whidbey Island she and her family have received: “People told us you can do anything here,” she recalled being told. “In three years, it’s phenomenal how many people we’ve gotten to know.”

Dave and Karen Meyer, while creating other entrepreneuring pursuits, created Experience Whidbey.

“We currently have more than a dozen Experience Whidbey partners, including wineries, cideries, breweries, a meadery and a distillery,” Dave Meyer said. “We are truly an island-wide initiative, with producers as far south as Clinton and all the way up to Oak Harbor. This island is an inspiring place to live, and we believe that it fosters a community of creators, risk-takers, and explorers — the result is a perfect blend of island and innovation that makes these Experience Whidbey destinations so unique.”

Whether a visitor enjoys sipping a glass of wine in an iconic vineyard, tasting spirits that have a rich island history, or enjoying a night of trivia and craft beers, there’s something for everyone. On its printed brochure, Experience Whidbey provides a map to the island’s destinations, as well as information about each location. With easy-to-use QR code access, viewers can easily navigate to the website, where each craft beverage producer has a profile page with a video, unique offerings, and information on hours, other beverage offerings, and upcoming events.

“We really want this to become an island resource,” Dave Meyer said. “We want to connect these craft beverage entrepreneurs with customers, and at the same time, we want to help create a memorable experience for visitors and locals. It’s the perfect combination of what makes this island so unique.”

Celebrating the community and connection is at the heart of Experience Whidbey’s mission — as is embracing the beautiful place that makes this all possible.

“Our craft beverage producers are really community- and environmentally-focused,” Dave Meyer added. “These destinations are a part of the fabric of Whidbey Island, and these producers emphasize the importance of being local. Whether that’s creating a gathering space or sourcing local ingredients, these entrepreneurs are contributing to the Whidbey Island economy, community, and environment.”

As Experience Whidbey looks ahead, the focus is on sustainable and intentional growth. With outreach to more of the island’s craft beverage entrepreneurs and work to bring in local business sponsorships in support of the mission, the Experience Whidbey team sees so much potential for the future.

For them, “it’s all about the journey,” and they can’t wait to see where it goes.

To learn more about Experience Whidbey and to view the craft beverage partners and sponsors, visit experiencewhidbey.com.