Sweeping away the broom

Photos by David Welton

About 100 people volunteered to help eradicate scotch broom from infested locations on South Whidbey public property in three work parties this week. The de-brooming efforts were sponsored by St. Hubert Catholic Church’s Green Team and Goosefoot Community Fund in conjunction with Whidbey Earth & Ocean Month. Importantly, the people in the work parties learned how to remove the deceptively pretty, invasive weed from their own properties. Both Seth Luginbill, noxious weeds coordinator at the County, and Rusty Palmer, former South Whidbey fire chief, are big supporters of this project. Marian Myszkowski from Goosefoot said the organizers hope the effort can grow annually and attract even more people in the future.