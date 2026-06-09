Film on ancient Salish Sea fishing tradition nets Emmy wins

(Vivian Hsu Photography) What made the award especially meaningful, Wolfe said, was knowing the work resonated with viewers beyond the Pacific Northwest. He hopes the story continues to inspire audiences unfamiliar with the region’s geography and history.

(Vivian Hsu Photography) The “The Last Reefnetters” team holds up Emmys as bright as their smiles. From left are Greg Cohen, Sarah Hoffman, Sarah Menzies, Samuel Wolfe, Tyler Rowe and Adam Spiro Brown.

(Vivian Hsu Photography) After the series premiered last June, earning Emmy recognition was an outcome that Samuel Wolfe described as surreal.

(Photo provided) Wolfe mics up Riley Starks, the executive director of the Salish Center for Sustainable Fishing Methods on Lumni Island. Wolfe was awarded a $40,000 production grant, giving him and his team six months to complete research, outreach, production and post-production.

(Photo provided) Deb Granger, the managing director of the Whatccom Working Waterfront Foundation, laughs as Wolfe helps her with her microphone.

(Photo provided) Filmmaker Samuel Wolfe, a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, came up with the idea for the documentary.

An ancient fishing practice that was once used across the Salish Sea has earned new recognition through a Freeland filmmaker.

A documentary series, “The Last Reefnetters,” exploring the history, culture and future of reef net fishing, known as the sxwo’le, received four Northwest Regional Emmy awards on May 30.

The series received accolades for its historical and cultural short-form content; diverse and inclusive short-form content; and promotion and graphic arts. The awards recognize a two-year journey for filmmaker Samuel Wolfe and his film partner, Tyler Rowe.

Wolfe, a registered member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, said the story grew from a question he couldn’t stop thinking about: Why is there only one registered tribal fisherman with a reef net license today?

That curiosity became the foundation for a five-part documentary series examining reef net fishing, a Lummi Nation fishing technology that was once widespread throughout the Salish Sea. Curious about how a practice that had been so prevalent became so rare, Wolfe researched its history and the challenges — including punitive legislation, environmental destruction and the negative impacts of the canning industry — facing those 12 remaining reefnetters who hope to preserve it.

The duo created the project through Cascade PBS’s Origins program, which funds community-centered stories told by people with direct ties to the subjects they cover. Wolfe was awarded a $40,000 production grant, giving him and his team six months to complete research, outreach, production and post-production.

The short timeline presented a challenge, particularly for someone whose previous filmmaking experience had largely consisted of commercials and short-form projects, he said. Wolfe and his 8-year-old son, Ellis Wolfe, traveled repeatedly to Lummi Island, where they often camped while filming. As the drone operator, Ellis was pleased to see his name in the credits.

“I like the view from above,” Ellis said.

Traditionally, reef nets are suspended between two anchored canoes and positioned to resemble a reef, allowing fish to swim into them naturally. Fishermen can inspect and release unwanted catch directly from the net, he noted. Now, in more modern times, all the gear is solar-powered, he added.

“It’s been called the most sustainable fishing method that you could possibly do,” Wolfe said.

After the series premiered last June, earning Emmy recognition was an outcome that Wolfe described as surreal.

“It was a mixture of gratitude and shock and validation,” Wolfe said.

What made the award especially meaningful, he said, was knowing the work resonated with viewers beyond the Pacific Northwest. He hopes the story continues to inspire audiences unfamiliar with the region’s geography and history.

Now, the recognition is helping bring even more attention to a fishing tradition Wolfe hopes audiences will continue to learn about.

“More than anything, I’m thrilled that the story is breaking through beyond the regional level and that a spotlight is being shone on this beautiful technology that the Lumni Nation contributed to humanity,” he said.

The Emmy Awards Gala marked a festive weekend for Wolfe and his family, who also celebrated winning the People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice awards at the Coupeville Creative District 50-hour film slam. They treated themselves to some Dicks hamburgers in Seattle after the wins.

“The Last Reefnetters” is available to stream on pbs.org/show/origins-docuseries or through the free PBS app. Learn more about the docuseries at www.samuelhwolfe.com/home/origins.