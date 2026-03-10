Parade to bring Irish cheer to Pioneer Way

The green-clad marchers will travel Pioneer Way from Ely Street to Midway Boulevard.

Oak Harbor has a tradition of blessing and kissing the Blarney Stone, which is said to bestow the kisser with “eloquence.”

This year’s parade grand marshals, Jim and Sue Riney, were selected by the Whidbey Island Irish Wildlife Society based on their outstanding service to Oak Harbor’s community.

Leprechaun day is around the corner and even though Oak Harbor doesn’t have a pot of gold, it has something better: the Blarney Stone.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return to Oak Harbor for its 53rd year at 4:30 p.m. on March 17. The green-clad marchers will travel Pioneer Way from Ely Street to Midway Boulevard. The Irish festivities will kick off at 3 p.m. with the tradition of the blessing and kissing of the Blarney Stone, which is said to bestow the kisser with “eloquence.”

Pastor Linda Tucker from Oak Harbor Methodist Church will do the honors, and then the stone will be available for other attendees to give it a peck as well.

Prepping the stone is no simple task, according to Teresa Besaw, the Oak Harbor Main Street marketing coordinator.

“The morning of the parade the Blarney Stone will be cleaned and scrubbed with Guinness by local leprechauns,” she explained..” These leprechauns also paint shamrocks and leave potatoes with Irish flags around town. This always happens in the wee hours of the morning on St. Patrick’s Day.”

This year’s parade grand marshals, Jim and Sue Riney, were selected by the Whidbey Island Irish Wildlife Society based on their outstanding service to Oak Harbor’s community. The longtime community members moved to Oak Harbor in the 80s and have since been involved with Soroptimist International of Oak Harbor, the Whidbey Playhouse, Whidbey Presbyterian Church, the Whidbey Community Chorus and more.

The couple expressed their gratitude for being selected for the prestigious role.

“It’s a bucket list item I didn’t know was on my list,” Jim said.

Jim Riney has Irish in his blood and Sue enjoys being Irish by association. The couple, who have attended the parade several times before, plans to walk in the parade and cheer people on with some good old-fashioned high fives.

Jim said he wears a little bit of Irish every day, but at the parade, he will be unmistakable in his shamrock suit and official Irish Guinness hat. Sue, as well, will be decked out in green.

“We’re getting our accessories together as we speak,” Sue said, taking the green-wearing assignment with utter seriousness.

All parade goers’ outfits must not be taken lightly, Besaw explained.

“People should wear tons of green — the more green the merrier,” she said.