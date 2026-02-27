South Whidbey Parks and Pec ponders pickleball court rentals

South Whidbey Parks and Recreation District commissioners are considering whether allowing the rental of pickleball courts would be a boon to the budget or limit the public’s access.

Opened in November 2025, the six new courts will receive sports court surfacing in May, or sooner if there is a long stretch of dry, favorable weather.

Executive Director Brian Tomisser told commissioners during a meeting last week that the district has received its first request to rent the courts, specifically for a birthday party. Tomisser said the district will need to create a policy, either for or against rentals. If in favor, he suggested allowing no more than two courts to be rented at a time.

Commissioner Erik Jokinen said he had a personal guttural reaction to the notion of renting what is meant to be public space.

“I was a kid who loved park and recreation opportunities,” he said. “I didn’t have money. It wasn’t rented. I want people to be able to play when they can play.”

Commissioner Matt Simms said the district will face the same issue when the new pool opens next year, regarding establishing certain windows of time for parties. If the pickleball courts are also rented for parties, he recommended having known times when they can be, on the fringes of when heavy usage occurs.

Tomisser said the district could see how the courts are used over the next six months before making a decision, and that he had the same initial reaction as Jokinen. On the other hand, he can see the extra revenue being helpful.

Commissioner Jake Grevé said while he didn’t love the idea of blocking out the courts, he agreed with Simms that it makes sense to see when prime times and slow times are.

“Maybe the right answer is, let’s get through summer,” Tomisser said.

The commissioners agreed this would be a good idea.