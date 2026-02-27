Oak Harbor man accused of possessing child porn

A Navy man is accused of exchanging images of child pornography and bestiality with a fellow chief petty officer in 2023 and 2024, according to a report by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Prosecutors charged 45-year-old Rylan S. Davis in Island County Superior Court Feb. 26 with two counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the first degree.

The other man, Shane Harlacher, was sentenced this month to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to creating child abuse material. He secretly recorded a 13-year-old girl inside the bathroom of his Virginia Beach home, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

As part of a plea bargain, last September Harlacher admitted to trading child pornography and videos of bestiality with Davis, who was stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

The report by NCIS Special Agent Jonathan Lynch states that the investigation started in December 2023 when he received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that indicated Harlacher sent files of suspected child porn to Davis through a Facebook platform.

NCIS agents served search warrants for both of the men’s Facebook accounts and uncovered chats as well as files containing child pornography sent through Mega, an online cloud-storage service. Agents also seized a cell phone belonging to Harlacher and found videos of suspected child pornography, the report states.

In addition, agents found SD cards containing videos that Harlacher secretly took of the girl.

Lynch’s report states that Davis sent a video of a dog being sexually abused. He wrote that the dog appears to be the same dog that appears in Davis’ social media, the report states.

Lynch recommended that prosecutors charge Davis with animal cruelty related to images of the dog, but prosecutors declined to do so. A conviction of an animal cruelty charge wouldn’t increase the standard sentencing range.

A NAS Whidbey spokesperson confirmed that Davis is active duty.