Coupeville Elementary opens sensory room

Photo provided. Staff members at Coupeville Elementary School celebrate the opening of its new sensory room — equipped with interactive movement and relaxation tools.

For some students, being ready to learn starts not with a textbook, but with a moment of calm.

Coupeville Elementary School opened a new sensory room on Feb. 18, expanding its commitment to supporting students’ academic success by addressing their sensory and emotional needs, Principal Erica McColl said.

“At Coupeville Elementary, we believe every student deserves the support they need to be ready to learn,” McColl said. “For some students, that means having access to a space where they can regulate their sensory needs before returning to the classroom feeling focused and grounded. The sensory room was made possible through the generosity of a community donation, and it reflects the kind of school we strive to be — one that meets students where they are and invests in their whole well-being, not just academics.”

The elementary school uses a multi-tiered system of support to serve students by strengthening instruction for all students while addressing individual needs. Within that framework, the sensory room functions as a “Tier 2” intervention, providing targeted assistance beyond the general classroom setting.

The space was intentionally designed to help calm students’ nervous systems through a variety of movement and relaxation based tools, McColl explained. Nature-inspired elements and soft lighting create a soothing atmosphere, while a projected image of trees on the ceiling gives students a place to sit or lie down and refocus.

The room also includes adaptable equipment to meet a range of sensory preferences. A therapy swing system can be converted into a bolster, cocoon or platform. For students who need to release energy, there is a crash pad, climbing stands and a mini trampoline. A bubble tube offers calming visual stimulation, while a roller squeeze and weighted blankets provide deep-pressure support.

Students can access the sensory room through a referral process if they demonstrate a need for additional sensory support. Once eligible, they may use the space during the school day on a structured schedule that ensures appropriate staffing and supervision.

“We’re incredibly proud of this addition to our school and grateful to the community members whose support made it a reality,” McColl said.