Climate action holds Island Conversations

Looking for ways to take on the many facets of climate change? Especially here on the island? So is Whidbey Climate Action.

The group is holding free “Island Conversations” at 6 p.m. on the first Thursdays of each month at St Hubert’s Community Room, 804 3rd St. in Langley.

“We gather monthly to educate ourselves and invite our community,” the group reported. “We offer presentations focused on climate change with the intent to inform, empower, and activate through conversations and sharing. Join us.”

Whidbey Climate Action was founded to promote community and sustainability in the the fight against climate change. The group grew out of the work of the Langley City Council’s Climate Crisis Action Committee, a citizen’s board that advised and proposed projects for the council’s declared Climate Emergency.

For more information, email info@whidbeyclimate.org or go to www.whidbeyclimate.org.