Report highlights busy year for county Public Health

It’s been a busy year for Island County Public Health.

During a Board of Health meeting last week, Public Health Deputy Director Taylor Lawson shared a “sneak peek” of the department’s Impact Report for 2025.

According to the report, the community health team served over 870 families and children, which encompasses the Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program and the Access to Baby & Child Dentistry program. The environmental health team issued over 1,800 permits and natural resources staff collected over 1,200 water samples.

A total of 380 communicable disease cases were investigated, with some examples including tuberculosis, measles and sexually transmitted infections. Commissioner Melanie Bacon asked if there were any measles cases in Island County, to which Lawson said there hasn’t been any but there has been follow-up communication with health care providers to make sure.

Island County Public Health issued 1,403 birth certificates and 2,164 death certificates last year. Bacon wondered if this meant 1,403 babies, but Lawson responded that this figure includes people who may have lost their birth certificate and need a new one.

There were 203 on-site sewage violations corrected to protect groundwater and neighborhood safety and a total of 601 food inspections. Nutritional support distributed 4,175 fruit and vegetable vouchers, providing $41,175 in direct food assistance. To support prevention of infection, there were 5,234 COVID self-test kits distributed to community members.

Commissioner Janet St. Clair wondered if the dental program receives more requests than the county is able to accommodate, expressing concern that only 41 children were provided access to dental care.

“It’s a critical issue for the long-term health outcomes of a kid,” she said.

Lawson responded that the program is supported by one staff member who works with families that may already have dental care established, which could account for the low number.

Public Health Director Shawn Morris added that providers have to accept Apple Health Medicaid, and some of them have opted out. The dental program’s coordinator has worked with a communications consultant to create a children’s book for Island County kids about the importance of dental exams.