Wolf winter teams back in action

By DAVID SVIEN

Special to the News-Times

Hark, the hardwood calls.

Winter arrives in all its rainy Whidbey glory, and with the increase in precipitation, Coupeville High School athletic teams return to the gym, ready to squeak their shoes in the eternal chase for hoops nirvana.

The Wolves boast two basketball programs, plus a winter cheer squad, while a handful of CHS swimmers and wrestlers hook up with other schools who have access to pools and mats.

Foremost among those is Finn Price, a Coupeville senior swimmer who’s back to chase a third trip to the state meet.

The Lone Wolf trains and travels with Kamiak over in Mukilteo, then breaks free and goes off on his own for the postseason. With the campaign barely under way, he’s already punched his ticket to districts in multiple events.

Back at CHS, former Wolf hotshot Brad Sherman is in his ninth season as boys’ basketball coach, and he has a team primed to make some noise in the Northwest 2B/1B League.

Seniors Chase Anderson, Camden Glover, Aiden O’Neill and Malachi Somes headline the squad, with Anderson making a run at breaking into the top 20 (or maybe top 10) career scorers for a Wolf program which launched way back in 1917.

While Coupeville lost a chunk of players to graduation, that opens up an opportunity for other players to make a mark, with Davin Houston, Sage Arends, Mahkai Myles, Liam Blas, Riley Lawless and Easton Green providing support to the core four.

Rising stars Nathan Coxsey and Carson Grove will swing between varsity and JV to give Sherman extra options, as well.

On the girls’ side of the ball, head coach Megan Richter is taking a year off, having delivered her second child during the opening week of the season.

In her place is Scout Smith, now leading the varsity basketball program she starred for just a few years back.

The cerebral point guard turned hoops guru has a squad led by seniors Teagan Calkins and Danica Strong and sophomore Tenley Stuurmans, who leads the team in scoring after the opening week-and-a-half of play.

Junior gunner Haylee Armstrong and feisty freshman Kennedy O’Neill are also starting for the Wolves, with Adeline Maynes, Ari Cunningham, Sydney Van Dyke, Lexis Drake and Capri Anter rounding out the first team roster.

Providing the back beat to the hoops action is the Wolf cheer squad, led by coaches Jennifer Morrell and Tara Crouch.

Captains Milana Light and Bella Karr, with an assist from co-captains Abbigail Bond and Olivia Hall, lead a 23-athlete roster full of students who live to be loud ‘n proud.

Finn Price ponders the mysteries of the deep. (Photo courtesy Rachel Price-Rayner)

Willow Leedy-Bonifas beats her defender. (Julie Wheat photos)

Cami Van Dyke slices through the defense. (Julie Wheat photos)