Flag football players earn accolades

Photo by Levi Evans, Oak Harbor High School Yearbook. Quarterback Layla Suto, left, was named to the All-League team along with three of her teammates.

Although their inaugural season is in the books, players on the Wildcats’ varsity flag football team were recognized for their performances.

Seniors Mia McGaha, Reagan Syring and Layla Suto, and junior Calleigh Boyer, were named to the all-league flag football team, Oak Harbor High School announced on its Facebook page on Monday.

“I’m very thankful for our amazing team that helped us accomplish all that we did, as well as our great coaches who led us through this new program,” McGaha told the News-Times. “… I’m proud of not only my own performance, but also of my teammates’.”

McGaha, wide receiver and safety, made 1st team defense and 2nd team offense. Syring, another wide receiver and safety, was named to 2nd team offense. Suto earned 2nd team quarterback honors, and linebacker and wide receiver Boyer received an honorable mention for defense.

Athletic Director Jay Turner explained that the honors are for “both Wesco and the Northwest Conference as flag football combined conferences this year, as not all schools offer a flag football team.”

Head coach Mike Lonborg emphasized how proud he is of the players who made the team and of the team itself for a successful inaugural season. Their hard work, he said, “established traditions and a culture that will be the foundation for years to come of this program and all the players that follow in their footsteps.”

The accolade came just a little under a month after the Wildcats lost 14-0 to the Seattle Prep. Panthers in the first round of state playoffs, eliminating them from the postseason. Oak Harbor finished the regular season 9-1, good for second in the Northwest Conference behind only the Lynden Lions.