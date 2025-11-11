Playoff soccer returns to Wildcat memorial stadium

Varsity girls soccer is hosting a Round 1 State Playoff Game this week.

At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at Wildcat Memorial Stadium, the Oak Harbor Wildcats will take on the Mountain View Mighty Thunder for a chance to advance deeper into the postseason. The winner of that game is set to meet the Gig Harbor Tides on Friday, Nov. 14 in Gig Harbor.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game are $12 for adults and $9 for students and seniors.

Mountain View is 6-0-2 this season against league opponents and 9-6-3 overall, according to Washington Interscholastic Activities Association standings. The Mighty Thunder enter Wednesday’s contest fresh with playoff wins against the Evergreen Plainsmen and the Prairie Falcons to its name.

The Wildcats defeated the Stanwood Spartans on Oct. 30 and Shorecrest Highlanders on Nov. 1, but lost to the Shorewood Stormrays on Nov. 4. Facing elimination, Oak Harbor triumphed over the Ferndale Golden Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 6 to keep its postseason alive.

Another big performance is expected from senior midfielder Maddie Mays, who scored four goals in the Wildcats’ first two games, then tallied all four Oak Harbor goals versus Ferndale.

The article “Wildcat varsity girls soccer advances to state” which ran in the Saturday edition of the Whidbey News-Times incorrectly stated the team’s next playoff game would take place sometime Nov. 21-22 in Puyallup. We sincerely regret the error.