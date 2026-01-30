Sound Off: Medical staff confident in CEO, not so much HealthTech

By BOB ROOKSTOOL, MD

WhidbeyHealth chief of staff

I currently serve as chief of staff representing the medical staff of WhidbeyHealth. For those of you following the events surrounding the Hospital Board meeting on Jan. 22, 2026, I would like to share my personal perspective.

I work regularly with hospital executives and board members. What occurred at that meeting was unfortunate — and calling it that is a gross understatement.

HealthTech was hired by the Hospital Board and joined WhidbeyHealth during the COVID pandemic in 2022, a time when the organization was struggling with significant leadership challenges. Since then, HealthTech has provided leadership, including CEO Nathan Staggs and CFO Paul Rogers. Leadership differences often occur in any complex organization, so it’s not unexpected to hear that Mr. Staggs and HealthTech have had some differences of opinion over the course of the past year.

The Hospital Board consists of five members, three of whom were newly elected in November. Two were attending their first board meeting on Jan. 22. As many who watched the meeting or attended in person know, Mr. Staggs was terminated by the Board during that meeting. This action prompted an immediate and unprecedented response: hospital staff, nurses, and physicians filled the room in strong opposition to the decision. Their voices were instrumental in the board’s subsequent reversal of that action.

In my role, I attend monthly finance meetings and review detailed financial reports presented by Mr. Rogers. There is no question that WhidbeyHealth faces serious financial challenges – challenges inherited by the current administration. However, under the leadership of Mr. Rogers and Mr. Staggs, meaningful progress has been made in strengthening financial stability, improving staffing and building organizational leadership.

Since 2021, we have added approximately 90 new physicians and advanced practice providers, including MDs, DOs, PAs and NPs. Two additional primary care providers signed contracts just yesterday. We have also expanded services, with cardiology services scheduled to begin this spring.

Hospital Board meetings are public. News of the termination spread quickly and the meeting room filled with hospital staff, nurses and physicians who voiced strong and sustained support for the executive leadership. This unprecedented response led the board to reverse its decision. HealthTech’s involvement in the events of the meeting was evident and, in my view, inappropriate. It is possible that violations of the Washington State Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) occurred.

Many of us in medicine have worked under multiple CEOs. We recognize strong leadership when we see it. The staff’s response in support of Mr. Staggs was neither planned nor orchestrated — it was spontaneous, genuine and deeply telling.

Last night, I convened an urgent meeting of the medical staff, attended by 94 members. During that meeting, the medical staff agreed to issue both a letter of no confidence regarding our relationship with HealthTech and a letter of confidence in Mr. Staggs, Mr. Rogers and the entire executive team. These letters will be forwarded to the Hospital Board today.

I have lived on Whidbey Island since 1994, and I am proud to serve as a member of this medical staff. What occurred during the board meeting was extraordinary and, in my experience, unheard of. We expect excellence from our hospital, and we remain committed to achieving it. We have also been deeply encouraged by the support and engagement shown by our friends and neighbors throughout this process.

Remain engaged.

Remain energized.