WhidbeyHealth partners with FERNS for forensic nursing services for survivors of violence

WhidbeyHealth Medical Center is taking the lead in strengthening the region’s response to sexual assault and interpersonal violence. Through a new partnership with Forensic Education & Relief Nurse Staffing, known as FERNS, the hospital is ensuring that survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse receive timely, high-quality forensic medical care close to home, according to a press release.

Beginning Nov. 17, certified forensic nurses from FERNS will provide on-call coverage at WhidbeyHealth from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. This collaboration marks a major step toward eliminating barriers to timely forensic care in Island County. FERNS has nationally certified forensic nurse examiners who will respond directly to the WhidbeyHealth Emergency Department to provide trauma-informed medical care, evidence collection and expert documentation for survivors of violence.

“Our goal has always been ensuring every patient who walks through our doors has access to rapid, compassionate, expert care — without needing to transfer,” said Curtis Shumate, chief nursing officer at WhidbeyHealth. “Partnering with FERNS allows us to strengthen our community’s response to violence and support survivors with dignity, expertise, and respect.”

FERNS is a nurse-led organization providing on-call forensic nurse staffing, education and consultation to health care facilities throughout the North Sound region. Working closely with hospitals, advocacy agencies and justice partners, FERNS helps ensure survivors are seen promptly, treated safely, and supported with compassion and expertise in the communities where they first seek care.

“We’re proud to work alongside WhidbeyHealth as they take this important step toward making survivors a priority,” said Martha Phillips, co-founder and executive director of FERNS. “By taking the lead in this effort, WhidbeyHealth is setting an example for what survivor-centered, community-based forensic care should look like — equitable, immediate and delivered with compassion.”

FERNS and WhidbeyHealth anticipate expanding to 24/7 coverage within the next year.

Forensic Education & Relief Nurse Staffing is a nurse-owned and nurse-led organization providing on-call forensic nursing, consultation, and education throughout the North Sound region of Washington State. FERNS’ mission is to strengthen access to forensic medical care and to increase the number of practicing forensic nurses in the state.