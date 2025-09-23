Whidbey rescuers respond to sailboat in distress

A pair of seafarers had trouble navigating rough waters off North Whidbey last weekend.

First responders advised a pair of seafarers against navigating rough waters off North Whidbey last weekend.

North Whidbey Fire and Rescue received a “distress” call from two occupants of a 26-foot sailboat attempting to sail underneath Deception Pass Bridge at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21, according to Battalion Chief Daniel Horton.

Horton said the vessel got stuck on either sand or rocks near the bridge, but strong currents had already rendered it unable to make headway, leading the passengers to call 911. Fire and Rescue dislodged the boat and convinced the occupants to head north, to Skyline Marina, to avoid rough water.

“Their boat couldn’t fight against the current and get to where they wanted to go,” Horton added.

Fire and Rescue followed the sailboat until it reached calmer waters, then returned to Cornet Bay. Nobody was hurt.

Asked whether it is generally advised against to sail underneath the bridge, Horton explained that it depends.

“If your sailboat can only make five knots and the current’s six knots, you’re going backwards,” he said, chuckling.