Homeless Coalition raising funds for septic situation

A Whidbey nonprofit is fundraising to improve the services it provides to the homeless.

Enlarging the septic system at The Haven, an emergency overnight shelter near Coupeville, will run the Whidbey Homeless Coalition $60,000, according to board president Bobbi Lornson. Although the shelter’s capacity is capped at 30 and could not increase even with this work, the existing system is inadequate.

The Haven offers hot meals, showers and a place to sleep for its guests, 80% of whom originate from Island County, according to the coalition. Enlarging the septic system would allow the coalition to improve its bathrooms, laundry and kitchen facilities, helping guests practice good hygiene and maintain a sense of dignity and stability.

But the shelter is “treading water” until it can get the work done, Lornson explained.

“With the numbers that we have, the laundry and the showers — we’ve really had to restrict some of that until we can get this thing expanded,” she said.

Construction can begin as soon as the money is raised, and Lornson estimated the project will take about two weeks. Ideally, the coalition will secure the $60,000 by August.

Lornson explained that the enlargement should be completed as soon as possible because of the increase in demand for The Haven’s services she has observed over the last five months. Although she is unsure why there has been an uptick, it has necessitated guests’ registration ahead of stays and led to some being turned away.

According to the coalition, The Haven served 138 unique individuals in 2025, and over 500 since opening in 2017. Of those served last year, 23 transitioned into permanent housing and eight completed treatment programs.

An Art and Elegance Gala in March brought in $28,000 for the coalition, Lornson said, but that funding would be inadequate to cover the septic system’s enlargement even if it was wholly intended for that purpose.

All of the money raised by the coalition’s Summer Soiree from 3-7 p.m. on June 13 at the Clinton Progressive Hall is expected to be used for the septic enlargement. Guests can enjoy food and music, and participate in silent auctions and a raffle, at the event, Lornson said. Kids are welcome.

Donations can be made to the coalition at whidbeyhomeless.org/donate.