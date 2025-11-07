Support for food orgs grows ahead of SNAP cuts

Several entities on Whidbey are taking matters into their own hands.

With ongoing uncertainty regarding the disbursement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, several entities on Whidbey are taking matters into their own hands.

This week, Island County commissioners approved $54,000 in grants for food banks and meal program partners, helping them stock shelves and cover immediate costs.

A federal court review from last week determined that partial SNAP benefits will be paid in November, but it is expected to be about 50% less than the usual amount. As Public Health Director Shawn Morris explained to the commissioners, it’s not known the exact day this month that those payments will arrive.

On Thursday, a judge ruled that the Trump administration must restore the benefits by 100%, but as of press time, that has not yet happened.

About 5,500 people in Island County rely on SNAP, Morris said, and statewide, the 50% cut in benefits results in a loss of about $22 million per week in food purchasing power. The $2.2 million directed weekly to food banks in the state by Gov. Bob Ferguson, then, is just a small fraction of what is required to match the current need.

The Island County grants will address about 10% of the total need in November, Morris told the commissioners. Food banks and nonprofits are mobilizing, with the Whidbey Community Foundation establishing a fund extending resources to food banks, meal programs and pantries.

Island Senior Resources, which usually serves seniors and adults with disabilities, is opening congregate meals to all SNAP recipients and their families, regardless of age. Lunch service on Whidbey is available at locations in Langley, Coupeville and Oak Harbor. In addition, another location in Langley offers dinner service. The full schedule can be found online at senior-resources.org/nutrition-overview/.

Nic Wildeman, Island Senior Resources’ executive director, stated in a press release that the organization’s nutrition staff and volunteers are preparing to address the needs of thousands more guests than usual, and are depending on additional financial support to expand services during this county-wide emergency.

Morris said the county is also in discussion with the Opportunity Council about direct nutrition assistance that can be provided through their case management services.

The county commissioners unanimously agreed to send advocacy letters that call on local grocery stores to host donation drives or round up at the register fundraisers and ask local municipalities to host public donation drop-off locations, such as city halls.

The commissioners noted that the need is even greater when considering federal employees who don’t qualify for SNAP but aren’t receiving paychecks right now.

“That is placing additional pressure on a lot of these support systems as we head into a holiday that is ironically focused on food,” Commissioner Jill Johnson said.