School mourns Oak Harbor man killed in crash

An Oak Harbor resident who was a beloved teacher at Anacortes High School was killed in a four-car accident on his way to work Monday morning.

Edmundo Corrales was a popular Spanish teacher who previously taught AVID, a college preparatory class. He was remembered by his students as funny, kind, engaging and soft-spoken. He leaves behind a wife and a 7-month-old daughter.

Corrales was 36 years old.

The Anacortes High School administration shared the tragic news with students and allowed them to go home early Monday. The school also made grief counselors available for both students and faculty.

Anacortes High School Principal Erin Duez sent out a statement to families.

“Señor Corrales was a dedicated educator whose warmth, humor and passion for teaching touched the lives of countless students and colleagues,” she wrote. “His commitment to helping students grow academically and personally made him an irreplaceable part of our school community.”

The Washington State Patrol accident memo states that the collision occurred on Highway 20 near the intersection with North Dewey Beach Drive on Fidalgo Island. The accident was reported at 7:07 a.m.

According to the State Patrol, 27-year-old Kyle Donaldson of Mount Vernon was driving south in a 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup when he crossed the centerline. His pickup first struck an oncoming 2025 Chevrolet Trax SUV driven by 58-year-old Alberto Domingo of Lakeland, Florida.

The pickup continued traveling south and struck a 2008 Honda Civic driven by Corrales.

A tire came off the Chevy Trax and struck a fourth car, a 2017 Audi, driven by 23-year-old Jenna Smeltzer of Oak Harbor.

Corrales was pronounced dead at the scene. Donaldson was injured and transported to Island Hospital for treatment. The other two drivers were not injured.

The report states that the cause of the accident is under investigation. The report doesn’t explain why Donaldson may have crossed the centerline, but it indicates that investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the cause of the collision.

All the drivers were wearing seatbelts. The Toyota pickup, the Chevy SUV and the Honda Civic were totaled in the collision while the Audi sustained non-reportable damage, the report states.

After the collision, the Washington State Department of Transportation issued a warning that both lanes of the highway would be closed for hours.

In her email to families, Duez wrote that losing a member of the school community is deeply painful and she urged those who notice a student or adult showing signs of grief to “reach out and help connect them with available support services.”

“We know this loss will be felt deeply across our school and community,” Duez said. “Please keep the Corrales family and all those who loved him in your thoughts during this time of grief.”