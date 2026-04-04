Europa Super Circus brings its world-class big top to Saratoga Speedway

Acrobats Kat Harvey and Ryan Huemmer blend circus artistry with theatrical storytelling and a touch of whimsy (Europa/Supplied)

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Acrobats, aerialists, and tightropes, oh my! Europa Super Circus dazzles with stunts both graceful and jaw-dropping (Europa/Supplied)

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The circus comes to town! Europa’s producer Desire Cardinali Chaves comes from a long line of circus artists (Europa/Supplied)

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Hurry, hurry, step right up to Saratoga Speedway April 9 through 12 for the spectacular Europa Super Circus!

Europa Super Circus will be making its big top Black Creek debut, featuring gravity-defying acts from generational circus talents combined with the electric energy of newcomers.

Together, these stars align to create a must-see show designed to delight the crowds. Thrills await audiences young and old, with acts by performers from across the globe: lovable clowns, twirling hula hoopers, stunning contortionists, high-flying aerialists, and the jaw-dropping, dare-devilish stunts of the All-Star FMX Ultimate Circus riders. This world class circus is not to be missed!

Producer and contortionist Desire Cardinali Chaves from Portugal hails from a long lineage of famous circus families that goes back generations. Chaves continues her family’s tradition all over the world, supported by an elite calibre of circus cast and crew.

With eight shows during Europa Circus’ Saratoga Speedway run, audiences can choose from matinee and evening performances. For more information, show times, and to purchase tickets, visit supercircus.com.