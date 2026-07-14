Write-in prosecutor candidate emerges

A Freeland attorney and former Montana prosecutor has entered the race for Island County prosecutor as a Democratic write-in candidate.

Andrew Scott announced his decision to run last Friday. Greg Banks, the longtime county prosecutor, is running for reelection as an independent candidate. Before Scott’s announcement, Banks was unopposed.

Because the candidate filing period has closed, Scott must qualify as a write-in candidate. His name will appear on the general election ballot if he receives write-in votes equal to at least 1% of the total votes cast for prosecutor in the Aug. 4 primary. Scott said he is aiming for about 500 write-in votes.

Scott said he considered filing earlier this year but delayed his decision because of medical issues, which have since been resolved. He said he entered the race because he believes voters deserve a choice. Banks has served as prosecutor for nearly 28 years and was contested only twice before.

Scott also said there’s a lack of trust in the prosecutor’s office “in a lot of circles.” He said he believes the office needs stronger communication with crime victims and the Island County Sheriff’s Office. He said clients have told him charging decisions can take up to a year and that victims often aren’t kept informed about the status of their cases.

“I have a unique perspective on victims’ rights and victim advocacy,” he said.

Scott also said deputies have told him they are concerned about their relationship with the prosecutor’s office, particularly when it comes to legal training.

Sheriff Rick Felici said he was unaware of those concerns.

“I think we have excellent communication with the prosecutor’s office,” he said.

Banks said he welcomes a contested race because it gives him an opportunity to explain how the prosecutor’s office works with law enforcement and supports crime victims.

“Although our crime victim coordinator unit is understaffed, they do an outstanding job in very difficult circumstances,” he said. “I am proud of their work ethic and ability to show empathy while performing their duties professionally.”

Banks said his office works collaboratively with all law enforcement agencies in the county, not the the sheriff’s office. He said he and his deputy prosecutors recently finished multiple rounds of training for law enforcement officers and received excellent feedback.

Scott said his experience in both criminal and civil law has prepared him for an office that prosecutes criminal cases, represents the county in court and advises county officials on legal matters. He said he’s spent about half his career as a prosecutor and the other half in private practice; his work as a prosecutor, he said, was the most meaningful for him.

Scott worked as a prosecutor for the city attorney’s office in Missoula for 15 years, handling a high-volume misdemeanor caseload . He worked his way from deputy city prosecutor to become the chief prosecuting attorney.

Scott moved to Freeland in 2017 and both of his children graduated from South Whidbey High School. He opened a private general practice law office, providing a range of services from criminal defense to family law and more. Ironically, Scott works out of Banks’ former office in Freeland.

Scott said the philosophy of prosecution has evolved to place greater emphasis on rehabilitation and partnerships with law enforcement and the courts.

Scott said he also wants to expand Island County’s specialty courts. In addition to the existing drug court — a court-supervised treatment program for eligible defendants with substance use disorders — he said he would like to establish mental health and other treatment courts.