Man killed in North Whidbey explosion was building ‘explosive devices’ for fireworks show

Mark Fakkema’s body was found in a shop next to his parents’ burned-down house on Strawberry Point Rd.

A 42-year-old man was killed at his parent’s house in an explosion June 17 that occurred while he was building devices for a local fireworks show, according to the spokesperson for the Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Fakkema’s body was recovered the next day in the burned remains of a shop next to his parents’ house on Strawberry Point Road. His parents were home at the time of the blast but escaped with minor injuries as the flames consumed their house.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is leading the investigation.

Detective Ed Wallace with the Island County Sheriff’s Office said it’s estimated that between 1.5 and 2 pounds of explosives caused the explosion. Afterward, investigators searched Fakkema’s residence on Torpedo Road on North Whidbey and found 25 pounds of illegal explosive devices, as well as a cargo container filled with commercial fireworks.

It appeared, Wallace said, that Fakkema was taking apart the commercial-grade fireworks in his kitchen to build his own devices.

Wallace said that there is no record of Fakkema holding a license to manufacture fireworks. Even if he did, the “explosive potential” of the devices he created would classify them as improvised explosives, not fireworks. Creating such powerful devices is a felony crime, Wallace said.

Investigators don’t believe that Fakkema built explosive devices for any destructive intent. In fact, Fakkema was working with a Whidbey Island business to put on a fireworks show. Investigators spoke to the business owner who thought that Fakkema was properly licensed.

Likewise, Fakkema’s parents were under the impression that he was a licensed fireworks professional, according to the detective.

Wallace said it appears that Fakkema was working alone. The ATF is investigating where Fakkema may have obtained the commercial fireworks. It’s unclear why he felt it was necessary to take apart the commercial fireworks to build more powerful devices, Wallace said.

The Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team took the bulk of the seized explosives and detonated them on Navy property at Polnell Shores. The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad also detonated explosives at the county gravel pit off Henni Road Wednesday night.

The explosion and house fire were reported by multiple neighbors at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Chief Chris Swiger with North Whidbey Fire and Rescue said he was the first on the scene and saw that the back half of the structure was in flames that engulfed the entire two-story house within a couple of minutes. He said Fakkema’s father was on the deck and his mother was inside the house when the explosion occurred. They both suffered minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital.

Swiger said he immediately “called in the calvary to put as much water on the fire as possible.” A total of four tenders responded from North Whidbey, Central Whidbey Island Fire & Rescue, Mount Erie Fire Department and the Navy fire department. About 20 firefighters helped put out the flames.

The chief said it took several hours to get the fire under control, which he said is not unusual for a structure fire that size. A crew stayed overnight to keep an eye out for any hot spots. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while fighting the conflagration.

The smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. Wednesday evening, the charred remains of the house were still smoking.

Swiger said it’s impossible to tell how much of the destruction was caused by the explosion or by the fire.