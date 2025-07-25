Levy and aquatic center on the agenda for special meeting

The South Whidbey Parks and Recreation District will discuss a maintenance and operations levy and a construction contract for its highly anticipated aquatic recreation center at an upcoming special meeting at 5 p.m. this Monday, July 28.

The levy will be on the general election ballot this November, but the exact amount has not yet been determined.

At the regular meeting earlier this month, Executive Director Brian Tomisser told the board of commissioners that the aquatic center project has received nine bids, ranging from $24 to $28 million. Contractors also bid on seven alternate items.

Voters approved a $27 million bond for the project in 2023, but this will not be enough to cover the total cost. Parks and rec commissioners will discuss the possibility of pursuing different funding options, which may include limited or unlimited tax general obligation bonds. Tomisser said staff have identified around $400,000 that could be used in case the levy doesn’t pass.

According to experts he has talked to, going out to bid for the project again in six to nine months will be more expensive, possibly costing $3 to $4 million more. Signing a contract this summer means the project’s deductive alternates – the classrooms, the Myrtha material of the pool and office space – will all have to be given up. In addition, a grant for a solar array is expiring at the end of this year.