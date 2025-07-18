Law change adds challenges to kindergarten program

A new state law creates big changes for little learners in Coupeville.

The passage of House Bill 1550 is making it more complicated for Coupeville Elementary School to find kids who qualify for its Transition to Kindergarten program, but Principal Erica McColl is determined to keep attendance rates up.

The free Transition to Kindergarten program that initially launched May 2024 helps children who need additional preparation before entering kindergarten. Participants include kids with special needs or who are learning English. Its zero-cost policy also helps families struggling with the financial barrier of preschool.

This upcoming school year, there will be updated rules on who can qualify for the Transition to Kindergarten, in compliance with regulations from recent House Bill 1550, McColl said.

To enroll, a child must be at least four years old by Aug. 31, pass a screening, reside within the Coupeville School District and never have participated in a formal early learning program, she explained.

“Our struggle is getting families that are qualified to enroll. And so that is our hope, is trying to spread awareness that we do have this TTK in Coupeville, however there’s certain requirements that we are absolutely committed to following this year,” McColl said.

The school made several changes this past year. It adopted a positive behavior, interventions and support framework in its classrooms. It also implemented assemblies once a month to reward students for positive character traits, which even its littlest Transition to Kindergarten classes are involved in.

“Celebrating each other together and having a super positive school culture and building upon that is super exciting for next school year,” McColl said.

The staff are looking forward to their partnerships with local community providers to complement the early learning service that Transition to Kindergarten already provides. McColl claims these partnerships will better prepare students who “are underserved” and “farther behind than their peers.”

Its main partner, the state-funded Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which previously resided on Central Whidbey, is relocating to Coupeville Elementary School this upcoming school year.

“That’s a really exciting change for us,” McColl said. “It was quite far, which was just right off the bat a transportation barrier for families to have to drive out there.”

The school is also continuing its partnership with local Coupeville and Central Whidbey preschools, especially those serving students who require specially designed instruction and an individualized education plan.

With its upcoming changes, McColl hopes to serve a wider group of students and families who need access to early learning, but because of a variety of barriers, haven’t been able to obtain it.

Priority in the program will be given to children with the most need, and who have little or no access to early learning experiences. The Transition to Kindergarten program currently has around 10 student openings.

