Island County burn ban severity lessened

A lowering of the severity of Island County’s burn ban is a sign that autumn is here.

Island County Sheriff Rick Felici, who is also the fire marshal, announced that a Level 1 burn ban began on Oct. 3. The announcement states that the weather conditions and fuel moisture levels have “lowered the fire risk somewhat,” so he’s reducing the burn ban seriousness.

Under the Level 1 burn ban, recreational campfires are allowed in fire pits, but the change does not affect the rules for clearing burn piles and other large fires.

“We will likely be able to lift the ban entirely in the near future if conditions continue to improve,” the announcement states. The National Weather Service is predicting a dry weekend on Whidbey but possible rain next week.

The sheriff sets burn bans after consulting with the fire protection districts on Whidbey and Camano islands, as well as the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

This summer, Felici announced a Level 2 burn ban, which is the most severe and prohibits all outdoor burning except for barbecue grills and camp stoves.