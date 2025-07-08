Ebey’s Trust Board laying off staff after losing federal funds

The board is looking for options for new and increased funding sources.

A unique partnership of government agencies that manages the Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve is planning to lay off its staff after its federal funding was frozen.

A letter posted on the website for the Reserve’s Trust Board states that the organization had expected to obtain $150,000 in federal funds this year to support the budget. Since the lost funding represents the bulk of funding, the Trust Board is planning to refine its priorities and lay off the current staff after Sept. 30. The three-person staff currently consists of an interim reserve manager, a preservationist and an office manager.

The letter, written by Trust Board chairperson Lynda Austin, states that the funding problem will have no effect on public access to trails and beaches in Ebey’s Reserve.

“However, the traditional public outreach and education, volunteer programs and preservation monitoring functions funded through the Reserve operations are at risk of being impacted even though the Trust Board is working hard to keep such impacts as temporary and minimal as possible,” the letter states.

The letter doesn’t explain why the federal funding was frozen. The Trump Administration slashed National Parks funding and eliminated a large proportion of staff this year, while the 2026 budget decreases funding for federal public land agencies by more than a third of 2024 levels, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The first of its kind in the nation, Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve was established in 1978 to protect the history and agricultural tradition of Central Whidbey. It is governed through a unique partnership of local, state and federal entities. The nine board members are appointed by the four governmental partners — the town of Coupeville, Island County, Washington State Parks and the National Park Service.

The National Park Service team supporting the Reserve requested a federal allocation of about $94,000 to support the “administration and operations, provide technical assistance expertise for NPS scenic easements and provide director visitor services,” the letter states.

Nonetheless, the board doesn’t expect to know until the end of the fiscal year whether the requested federal funds will be granted. Even if received, the money would be roughly half of what was allocated by the National Park Service in 2024.

“This leaves us in a situation where our approved operational budget exceeds the income we have historically received and expect to receive going forward,” the letter states.

For 2025, the Trust Board received $32,000 from Island County and $20,000 from the town of Coupeville, as well as about $38,000 in annual operating funds from the Friends of Ebey’s, which is the fundraising wing for the Reserve.

“Successful reorganizing within our current financial situation will require creative solutions and new avenues of support — be it financial, volunteer and/or collaborative — from all the ELNHR stakeholders including our interlocal partners, other government and non-governmental organizations and the vast community that uses, loves and supports the Reserve,” the letter states.

The Trust Board has a workshop meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 10 at Fort Casey Conference Center. The agenda includes the work plan and budget, a Friends of Ebey’s appeal letter and next year’s application for lodging taxes.