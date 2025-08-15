Deadline extended for Growler study

This week, a federal judge approved the Navy’s request to extend the deadline for completing a revised analysis of the environmental impacts of an increased number of EA-18G Growlers jets stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

The Navy requested the extension to Nov. 17 to give experts more time to expand their analysis to include additional bird species and incorporate the previously unavailable species data from the state of Washington. The deadline was previously set for Aug. 15.

The motion by the Navy states that the plaintiffs — the state and Citizens of Ebey’s Reserve — as well as the public requested that the Navy consider the additional bird-related information before completing the study.

The Navy is complying with an order by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Jones to redo sections of the Environmental Impact Statement regarding Growler operations. After the original EIS was finalized, Navy brass chose an option that increased the number of Growlers at NAS Whidbey by 36 and resulted in a four-fold increase in touch-and-go training at OLF Coupeville.

In response, the state Attorney General’s Office and the Coupeville anti-noise group, Citizens of Ebey’s Reserve, or COER, filed lawsuits in 2021 claiming that the environmental study was inadequate and ignored some evidence. The judge agreed that the EIS failed to quantify the impact of Growler noise on classroom learning; failed to disclose the basis for greenhouse gas emissions calculations; failed to take a hard look at species-specific impacts on birds; and failed to give detailed consideration of the idea of moving Growlers to El Centro, California.

The Navy did the work and released a draft amended EIS in March. Since then, the Navy opened a public comment period and held several public meetings.

“The Navy also notified Congress, local government officials, and members of the public of the availability of the draft amended analysis, developed a hosting website to facilitate public access to the draft amended analysis and to receive public comments, and published visual aids and an information booklet to facilitate public understanding,” the Navy’s motion states.

The draft EIS appeared unlikely to alter training frequency, though the draft found that Growler operations show “potential impacts on childhood learning.” Specifically, students at both Crescent Harbor Elementary School on North Whidbey and Coupeville Elementary School on Central Whidbey may experience a one-month delay in reading comprehension because of noise exposure.

The Navy received more than 600 public comments and is preparing responses to be incorporated into the final EIS. Based on that document, Navy leaders will decide on the future of Growlers at NAS Whidbey.