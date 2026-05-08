Three candidates emerge for county commissioner seat

Three candidates for Island County commissioner came forward during candidate filing week, while several other legislative and county positions are also facing competitive races.

The races with more than two candidates will be winnowed to two in the Aug. 4 primary election.

The contest for commissioner in District 3 could have significant meaning for the future of the county. Currently, two Democrats and one Republican serve on the Island County Board of Commissioners, but the election could change that dynamic. Incumbent Commissioner Janet St. Clair, a Democrat from Camano Island, isn’t seeking reelection in a district that covers much of North Whidbey as well as all of Camano.

As of noon on Friday, 19 candidates filed for seats in county government.

Oak Harbor resident Matthew Van Pelt, a Republican and owner of a construction company, was the first candidate to file to be the commissioner in District 3. But he will face two Democratic candidates from Camano Island in the primary.

Grant Shaw is well known on the island as a volunteer in a variety of endeavors and received the Jeannie Ovenell Spirit Award by the Camano Island Chamber, according to a press release from his campaign.

Satin Arnett describes herself as “a community organizer, nonprofit leader and equity advocate,” according to her campaign website. She founded the Stanwood-Camano Alliance for Equity.

In a surprise to many election watchers, Island County Auditor Sheilah Crider filed for reelection, although the former Republican is now running as an independent. She will face Democrats Andrea Downs and Barbara Fuller as well as Terry Lacey, who is running without a party preference.

The county clerk position also drew four candidates. The Democratic candidates are Amber Sewell of Oak Harbor and Dierdre Butler of Coupeville. Butler is a current county employee while Sewell used to be.

They will face Maria Hazelo, a Republican who works for the county Juvenile Court Services, and Toni Adams, a Republican who lives in Freeland.

Auditor Kelly Mauck is running for reelection as a “no party preference” candidate and will face Democrat Doug Stults, an employee in his office.

Sheriff Rick Felici is running for reelection as an independent. He will face Langley Police Chief Tavier Wasser, a Democratic candidate who formerly worked for the sheriff’s office.

Prosecutor Greg Banks, Treasurer Tony Lam and Coroner Shantel Porter, who are all running without a party preference, are unopposed. District Court Judge Ron Costeck, who was appointed to the position, is running for the office.

The two state representative in District 10 also drew opponents.

Rep. Clyde Shavers, a Democrat, is running for reelection and will face Robert “Chili” Hicks, a Republican who lives in Stanwood.

Rep. Dave Paul, also a Democrat who lives in Oak Harbor, has two Republican challengers. North Whidbey resident Tim Hazelo, a Republican who formerly ran for county commissioner and Congress, filed for the office. Carrie Kennedy, a Republican who lives in Coupeville, also filed for the seat; she previously ran against Shavers.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, R-Everett, has several challenges. Tomas Scheel of Ferndale is running as a Democrat while Raymond Pelletti of Blaine and Edwin Feller of Lynden are Republican candidates.