Brace for busy 4th of July weekend traffic on and off Whidbey

The Fourth of July falls on Friday, promising long lines for drivers hoping to catch a state ferry.

In what likely comes as no surprise to Whidbey Islanders who are seasoned ferry travelers, it’s going to be a busy holiday weekend.

For the first time in over a decade, the Fourth of July falls on a Friday, promising long lines for those in their vehicles hoping to catch a state ferry.

Though difficult to compare to last year, when Independence Day was on a Thursday, Washington State Ferries reported 377,569 riders system-wide over a five-day span from Wednesday through Sunday.

“We are expecting numbers to be at or slightly above that this year,” Justin Fujioka, a spokesperson for State Ferries, said Monday.

For the Mukilteo-Clinton route, that amounted to 66,254 passengers, and for Coupeville-Port Townsend, it was 13,717.

State Ferries predicts heavier traffic on Thursday and Friday as people set out for their holiday destinations and on Sunday and Monday when they return. Busiest sailings are onto an island Wednesday through Friday and off island Saturday and Sunday.

Riders should check the sailing schedules and sign up to receive rider alerts as last-minute delays or canceled sailings are possible, based on vessel and crew availability. As always, reservations are strongly recommended for the Coupeville-Port Townsend route, which has limited capacity for first-come, first-served vehicles.

But it’s not all bad news.

Starting July 4, a second boat will return to the Coupeville-Port Townsend route Friday through Monday, signaling a restoration in domestic ferry service. The second ferry will service the route until the end of the shoulder season on Oct. 13.