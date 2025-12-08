Habitat for Humanity stores: Retail with a purpose

Shop in Oak Harbor, Freeland or online to help build homes for Island County

For many Island County residents, Habitat for Humanity’s two Whidbey Island stores are a place to find gently used household items or clothing for a reasonable price.

But for Habitat for Humanity of Island County, their resale shops are the bread and butter of everything they do.

“The stores play a crucial role in achieving our organization’s singular and powerful mission: building alongside families in Island County,” says Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Ford, noting that every purchase, and every donation of funds, furniture, power tools or clothing is immediately generated into funding for construction.

Giving items a new purpose

“We give items a second chance. Things that people would usually think to throw away, we’ll fix those items and find them a new home,” Ford says.

Individuals can donate a vast range of items at the Oak Harbor store, including furnishings such as sofas, tables, lighting fixtures and lamps, as well as clothing, books and entertainment.

“We want to make our store a one-stop shop for Island County residents,” Ford explains.

The Freeland store is Habitat’s construction store, offering items such as windows, doors and power tools for all your constrution needs.

Getting involved

Volunteers are truly the backbone of the stores. “From assisting customers and preparing donations to refreshing and restoring furniture, volunteers help turn every task into impact for local families,” Ford says.

“We also offer internships for high school students, to help students build confidence, build new skills and meet new people.”

Habitat also works closely with charitable organizations such as the Opportunity Council, Helping Hands of South Whidbey and student programs with the North West Education District.

“We sell and dedicate every minute of what we do to our mission: to build alongside families in Island County,” Ford says.

Expanding accessibility

Habitat for Humanity of Island County is in year two of one of their newest business ventures — their online store.

Launched in 2023, the online store provides the community with greater accessibility to purchase and donate items, building more income towards constructing homes.

The online store offers free delivery across Whidbey Island and Anacortes, along with free in-store pick-up at either location.

Sign up now to volunteer at their Oak Harbor or Freeland store.

To learn more about the stores or to donate today, visit islandcountyhabitat.org.

Next week, explore how Habitat’s construction programs bring their mission to life and help build brighter futures for local families.

