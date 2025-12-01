Habitat for Humanity: Together we build hope, change and community

Building homes and a pathway to stability with Island County families

In 1998, a small group of community members in Island County saw a need for affordable housing and were driven to make a difference.

What began as a grassroots movement in the basement of a local church has since grown into Habitat for Humanity of Island County, an organization that has provided affordable homeownership to more than 70 local families, with nearly 60 homes built and several others in the works.

Additionally, Habitat’s repair programs have helped more than 50 seniors, veterans and local families remain safely in their homes.

“Housing shortages and soaring costs have created substantial burdens for many Island County residents, and a need for affordable housing has never been greater,” says the non-profit’s Chief Development Officer, Liz Chaffin.

To address this rising concern, Habitat for Humanity of Island County offers a pathway to stability through its homeownership program.

Who are Habitat homebuyers?

Habitat homebuyers must live and/or work in Island County and earn 80 percent or less of the area’s median income.

Homebuyers must also be able to pay an affordable monthly mortgage, demonstrate a need for housing, show history of responsible credit and debt management, and commit to 250 hours of ‘sweat equity’ per signer.

How does Habitat for Humanity work?

Habitat’s land trust model separates the ownership of the land from the ownership of the home, which dramatically lowers the cost for the homebuyer while also ensuring that homes stay affordable and accessible for all future buyers.

Families also receive equity-building downpayment assistance, loan restrictions and education in homebuyer readiness.

At the core of the impactful work is a dedicated team of volunteers.

“The volunteers are the heart and soul of the organization, without them nothing would be possible,” notes Resource Development Manager, Megan McCollum.

The engine that makes homeownership more affordable for homebuyers are the volunteers. They support every facet of the organization, from office administration to serving in the Habitat’s two local stores to hands-on construction work.

Every hour they donate, every nail they hammer, and every item they sell in the stores is driven by a single purpose: “everything we do, we do to build homes,” McCollum emphasizes.

Habitat for Humanity of Island County’s mission is supported through various avenues, including store revenue, donations from 1000 Friends Giving Club and their Cars for Homes program.

Their team also hosts a number of fundraising events through the year, such as Women Build, the Up Cycle-it! Auction, and the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project – Rural Rally.

Local businesses can also sponsor home builds, events and donate items in-kind that support their home-building mission.

With many ways to get involved, when you sign up to be a volunteer, you’re not just helping construct a house, you’re building stability, equity and a stronger, more resilient community.

To learn more about the organization or to donate today, visit islandcountyhabitat.org.

Next week, read about how the Habitat stores support their mission to build homes.