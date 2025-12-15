Habitat for Humanity: Building homes on the foundation of hope and community

Offer the gift of a helping hand to your Island County neighbours

For many families in Island County, the dream of a safe, stable and permanent home can feel out of reach.

Yet, local organization Habitat for Humanity of Island County works tirelessly to make that dream, a reality, one family, one home and one repair at a time.

Habitat’s mission isn’t just about putting up walls, it’s about building alongside local families to create a stronger community.

“Our organization and the projects themselves are fueled largely by volunteers,” says Chief Program Officer, Scott Givens. “Volunteering your time is an amazing gift to give and it’s a gift that helps secure homes for families in our community.”

With three types of construction programs, Habitat is dedicated to helping residents of Island County:

1. New construction: Development of land is funded through grants, donations and funds from their stores. The majority of the work done on new homes is volunteer-based, with volunteers helping with various aspects of the building process. While certain things such as electrical and plumbing work is completed by licensed contractors.

2. Repair programs: A majority of repairs are completed for seniors and often include installing grab bars in bathrooms, building wheelchair ramps, extending decks, shortening the height of stairs and replacing windows. All to ensure seniors can enjoy a safe and stable home environment.

3. Brush with kindness: Brush with kindness is a neighborhood revitalization program that offers services like re-painting houses, yard clean-up and removal of yard debris.

Testimonials

The impact of Habitat’s work is best shared by those who have felt it directly.

A current homebuyer in the program shared their excitement for their future move-in date while constructing their home.

“What I’m most excited for is something small but meaningful, having a kitchen table again. The family time during meals, the space to homeschool, the room for games with family and friends, I’ll never take that for granted again.”

Homeowner Melissa Frasch-Brown — who has been living in her home built by Habitat since 2014 — shares how the experience changed her family’s life, helping her children grow into successful students and aiding her own growth as a parent, friend, community member and leader.

“The kind hearted volunteers I met and worked with at the store, all the volunteers who came to help build our home…I was blown away! Frasch-Brown says. “This isn’t just a program, it’s a movement.”

Givens shares that in just the past three years they’ve completed over 23 repair projects for seniors and built nearly 60 new homes since their founding in 1997.

“Despite our hard work over the past few years, our waitlist never gets any shorter,” Givens says. “A clear indicator that our community remains in significant need and we don’t anticipate that changing any time soon.”

Whether through grants, donations or volunteering on site, every contribution brings an Island County family one step closer to settling into their forever home.

Sign up now to volunteer with a Habitat for Humanity construction program and help build alongside families in Island County.

To learn more about the programs, or to donate today, visit islandcountyhabitat.org

