Whidbey libraries embrace role as community centers

The Sno-Isle Libraries on Whidbey are using online and in-person events to fight the ongoing loneliness epidemic.

Located in Oak Harbor, Coupeville, Freeland, Langley and Clinton, the libraries incorporate the whole community in year-round adult, teen, kid and family events, Programming Coordinator Anne Murphy said.

“People have this kind of stereotypical idea of libraries as these stuffy quiet places where you go get your books and you might ask a research question, which of course are things that people can still do at the library, but over the years they’ve really become community centers for people,” Murphy said.

With its many different social outlets, Whidbey library-goers can participate in different activities, from book discussion groups, to craft and chat events. The libraries regularly host unique and interesting in-person events specific to Whidbey, such as sheep-shearing demonstrations, the “touch a truck” event and the Whales of the Salish Sea event.

“I used to bring my son to storytime with the Coupeville Library. That was quite a while ago, but I remember you connect with the other parents that are there and you don’t feel so lonely as a new parent,” Murphy reminisced.

Murphy has worked for the Sno-Isle libraries for 25 years, and over time, she has noticed the libraries evolve to embrace the idea of being a community center. As computers became more prevalent, the libraries started providing technological help and training. At the same time, they began to incorporate programs which were both fun and educational.

While there are some hush hours, Whidbey’s libraries are now used for a variety of purposes, including attending programming, finding books and using the computer.

“Libraries are no longer quiet,” Murphy said. “Everyone is connected to their library and that means a different thing for different people. And so rather than us limiting that, we want to open it up.”

In 2020 when everything was shut down very suddenly, the libraries on Whidbey pivoted to provide increased online programs. They offered online storytime, book discussion groups, trivia and more. By 2022 when they re-introduced in-person programs, they still maintained its robust offering of online programs, Murphy claimed.

Not only did the online events increase accessibility, but they have allowed the Sno-Isle Libraries to host interesting speakers from across the U.S. and all over the world, including from England and Costa Rica.

Additionally, through its unique online programming, Whidbey’s English language learners can attend “Talk Time” from their own spaces, to practice English in a fun and accepting environment, Murphey said.

“Being able to offer a wider variety of things for people is really exciting,” Murphy said. “I would say that’s the biggest change in programming.”

Whidbey’s library staff are dedicated to bringing high-quality programs that are of interest to the people in their communities based on regular feedback, Murphy explained. That dedication takes many forms across the island, tailored to each branch’s unique audience and resources.

The Oak Harbor Library is doing a series for adults called “Whidbey Wonders” that highlights people with interesting hobbies or who have unique businesses, Murphy said. Farther down, Coupeville’s library has carved out a niche in strong children’s programming, such as its weekly “Friends of the Coupeville Library Farmers’ Market Book Sale.” Over the summer, the library also hosts a few outdoor storytimes to take advantage of its green outdoor space.

“We want to be offering things that people enjoy and we want to be hearing from folks about what they would like to see in their library,” Emily Felt, the Coupeville Library manager, said. “That’s our vision is that everybody in the community is connecting with our library.”

Other branches have their own specialties as well. The Freeland library excels in its music performance programs, Murphy said.

Further south, Langley’s library is stepping into a new chapter. Since it recently opened its new space and onboarded a new full-time staff member, it now has the opportunity to expand its programming, said Kaley Costello, the Langley Library manager. In September, library staff will implement new storytime and music-based programs for babies and infants at the library.

“We are just really excited to be trying some new things and continuing to serve the community,” Costello said. “We take into account various demographic information and direct feedback from customers.”

Even the Sno-Isle Libraries’ smallest branch —Clinton — makes the most of its space and connections. Despite its size, it offers regular programming across the street at the Clinton Community Center, including art workshops and more, according to Murphy.

Each library has staff members dedicated to creating programming for different age groups. The library teams will routinely discuss the priorities for the community and its partners, Murphy said.

Upcoming events at Whidbey’s libraries include STEAM at the Oak Harbor Library and Clinton Library’s 25th Anniversary celebration.

Murphy encourages people to keep an eye the Sno-Isle’s event calendar at sno-isle.bibliocommons.com/v2/events.

(Photo by Emily Felt) Families admire fire trucks at the Coupeville Library Touch-a-Truck event.

(Photo by Katrina Morse) Learning to weave at “A Little Fiber Fest: From Sheep to Cloth” event hosted by the Langley library.

(Photo provided) Community members play with bubbles at a Freeland library event.