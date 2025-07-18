Whidbey fair is close at hand

Over the past century, people have attended the Whidbey Island Fair for its display of fresh food, homespun competitions, animals and entertainment.

This year is no different, with new music and new vendors to enjoy as the fair kicks off next week. The 100th fair runs July 24-27 at the Whidbey Island Fairgrounds in Langley.

Read more about the history of the Whidbey Island Fair and see the full schedule in the attached supplemental publication.

This year, there are some mouthwatering additions to the midway, including meat pies, soft-serve ice cream, chocolate-dipped cheesecake and mini doughnuts, the latter of which Fair Manager Nancy Thelen said are coming back after many years.

All four days will be jam-packed with music, some of which is new to the stage. Local bands Wax Lips and Sweet Bitter will play Thursday night, while Friday night has a lively 90s country music theme. Closing out the fair on Sunday is a Beatles tribute band.

When asked about what historical traditions the Whidbey Island Fair is bringing back this year, Thelen referenced the pie-eating competition, which is sure to be an exciting spectacle on Friday and Saturday.

And in honor of the fair’s 100 years, Thelen has prepared a special scavenger hunt for sharp-eyed visitors. She plans to hide 100 rubber farm animals around the fairgrounds, which will have numbers on the bottom of them. If found, visit the fair office to claim a prize.

For those who enjoy the thrill of the carnival rides, Thelen advises them to pick up pre-sale ride tickets at the Goose Grocer, Payless Foods, Clinton Foodmart, Savi Bank in Freeland or all three Whidbey Island Bank branches. These will save riders at least $15 and are only on sale through this Sunday, July 20.

General admission for one day is $12 for adults and $6 for senior citizens, kids ages 6-17 and military service members. Children age 5 and under enter for free. A season pass costs $36 for adults and $18 for senior citizens, kids ages 6-17 and military service members.

“A lot of things don’t last that long, so it’s really cool that our community still has a good old time county fair to go to,” Thelen said. “They are sort of a dying thing.”

For more information, visit whidbeyislandfair.com.