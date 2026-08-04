Shaving for Shawshank

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Sam Giles shaves Kevin Meyer, the director, who parted with his beard in solidarity with his cast members.

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At Jill’s Barbershop in Oak Harbor, beards were sentenced to the cutting room floor in the name of theatrical authenticity.

On Monday, eight members of the Whidbey Playhouse production of The Shawshank Redemption traded years of facial hair for fresh faces during “The Shawshank Shave Off.” The event brought together actors, barbers, photographers and videographers for a promotional event that showcased director Kevin Meyer’s commitment to making every detail of the prison drama believable.

“I saw clips from another production of this, where they didn’t make the people cut their hair,” Meyer said. “And then one of the characters had shoulder-length hair, and it just took me right out of watching it.”

That attention to detail meant asking cast members portraying prisoners to part with their bushy beards and mustaches.

The actors took the challenge in stride.

Joshua Treadway, who plays Rico, arrived with a beard he’d been tenderly growing for six years.

But for Ben Honeycutt, who portrays Rooster, the shave carried even more history.

“This will be the first time this mustache has left this lip,” Honeycutt said, remembering his last shave in 1987.

Still, he viewed the transformation as part of an actor’s responsibility. He credited Meyer’s direction for inspiring that commitment.

“I’ve worked for him before, great director,” Honeycutt attested. “I’m willing to trust the process.”

The promotional event also highlighted a partnership between the Whidbey Playhouse and an Oak Harbor business. Nicole Wright, the owner of Jill’s Barbershop, and her staff, donated their services to shave the cast before opening night.

“I love the playhouse,” Wright said.

When asked what she hopes will come from the partnership, Wright kept the focus on bringing people together and fostering culture, friendship and community.

Honeycutt agreed that’s exactly what community theater should be about.

“We should be out doing things with the community,” he said.

Though it meant saying goodbye to years of scruff, the evening also gave the actors a chance to be pampered with hot towels and professional straight-razor shaves.

David Owesley, who plays Andy Dufresne, said that his partner had already “kissed it goodbye” before he arrived for the shave. At the same time, Steve DeHaven, cast as Bogs, emerged from the barber chair marveling at the experience.

“This was fun,” DeHaven said. “I could see how a gentleman could really become habituated for this.”

He also joked that while his family would recognize him, “My cat might have trouble.”

The shave-off may have trimmed away years of facial hair, but it also offered a glimpse into the level of commitment behind the upcoming production. Meyer hopes audiences will come not only for a faithful adaptation of the beloved story, but for its important message.

“It’s a great story told by a great writer, Stephen King,” Meyer said. “It’s all about friendship. It’s all about hope. And it’s all about ‘don’t let the man grind you down.’”

Whidbey Playhouse’s production of “The Shawshank Redemption” opens Sept. 11 and runs through Oct. 4.