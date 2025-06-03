Two decades of creativity on display at Artworks Gallery in Langley

A South Whidbey gallery owned and operated by artists is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Nestled in Langley Village, Artworks Gallery offers a variety of art using different media, from basketry to ceramics to watercolor. A total of 22 artists are currently part of the co-op.

This Saturday, June 7, community members are invited to celebrate two decades of Whidbey talent at the gallery from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cake and punch will be served throughout the day. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., during Langley’s First Saturday Art Walk, guests can stop by for wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Everyone, including children, is eligible to enter a prize drawing for the possibility of winning a gift certificate to local businesses such as Sweet Mona’s Chocolates, Whidbey Pies and Langley Kitchen.

The gallery is located at 221 Second Street in a charming courtyard known as Langley Village, which is perhaps the city’s best-kept secret.

“A lot of people just shop First and Second (streets), but we’re getting our name out there,” Greenbank artist Nancy Frances said. She specializes in abstract mixed media and has been part of Artworks Gallery for almost a decade.

The artist cooperative was founded in 2005 at the Greenbank Farm, joining a host of other businesses that opened around the same time as new construction was completed, according to a Whidbey News-Times article, “Barn bursting with new businesses.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the gallery moved into the new space in the Village by the Sea.

“We just took a chance and reopened the store in Langley,” Frances said. “We wanted to be part of the creative district; we always wanted to be part of the art walk.”

Members of the co-op work two days of the month in the space, which Frances said is eye-opening, especially during the high season when the gallery welcomes 150 to 200 visitors on a daily basis. Artworks, she added, has an incredible lineup of emerging artists, some of whom have won international acclaim.

“To reach a milestone of 20 years is pretty remarkable for a co-op,” she noted.

During the anniversary event this weekend, North Whidbey artist Regina Kastler will be “demoing” basket-weaving out front. There will also be discount pricing on art within the gallery, something that’s never been offered before.

“I do think it’s a testament to the folks that we have, their dedication, the fact that we all collaborate well together,” Frances said. “We’ve got a gallery filled with incredibly talented local artists.”

This includes eye-catching sea glass jewelry made by Kent Sanders, wooden bowls of found materials shaped by Jim Short and acrylic paintings depicting stunning scenes of wildlife by Judith Burns.

“If you ever see her work in the gallery, you see that it’s very melodical,” Frances said of the latter artist.

Frances’ own work is meant to uplift people with its meaning and feeling.

“I really want to put art into the world that’s filled with love and light and positive energy,” she said.

With any hope, Artworks Gallery will continue for another 20 years. For more information about the co-op, visit artworkswhidbey.com.

(Photo by David Welton) Nestled in Langley Village, Artworks Gallery displays a variety of art made with different media.

(Photo by David Welton) Sea glass earrings made by Kent Sanders, a retired teacher who attended jewelry school to learn how to make his art.

(Photo by David Welton) Judith Burns’ career as a musician and composer melodically moves through many of her paintings, including this one titled “Butterfly Effect.”

(Photo by David Welton) Woodturner Jim Short uses natural materials found on Whidbey for his art.