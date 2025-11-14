Lions cut wood to heat homes

The Coupeville Lions Club hopes to continue to cut, split and store firewood on county property.

Island County is in the process of renewing a contract with the Coupeville Lions Club that will continue to allow the nonprofit to cut, split and store firewood on county property.

As part of its mission to serve blind, deaf, sick and handicapped community members, the Lions Club chops and distributes firewood to those struggling to heat their homes due to financial, health or other reasons.

All firewood preparation is done in a designated area at the Island County Coupeville Solid Waste Transfer Station, thus necessitating the county’s permission.

Once the agreement is approved, the Lions Club can continue to use county property for this purpose for the next five years, from Jan. 1, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2030, according to an Island County Board of Commissioners memorandum.

“I got like, five regular customers, people that can’t really afford things, and when I get a special request, it’s generally for people who have health issues,” Coupeville Lions Club President Gary Youngs explained. “That’s where all their money is going, to take care of their medical bills and then we help them out.”

Visit the Lions’ website at coupevillelions.com, or call and leave a message at 360-678-4105.