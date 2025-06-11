Letter: ‘No Kings’ rally is scheduled for June 14

Editor,

We moved to Whidbey Island just over two years ago and found everyone in the community to be very caring. When there has been a call to help those in need, the islanders come out. When the “Hands Off” Rally formed, we were happy to join in and help our country combat bigotry, oligarchs and anti-democratic ideals. Our democracy is what makes the U.S. stand out as a beacon of hope for us and the world. That beacon is dimming under the new administration. Getting out and getting together lets our representatives know that we are watching them and that we care deeply. Those representatives that answer only to one demagogue need to be reminded that we the people “hire” them with our votes. By showing them, in large numbers, banded together across the country, we can remind them and their supporters that we are a large group that cannot be ignored.

That’s why we rally. The “No Kings” rally is open to anyone and everyone who wants to join in and send the message that our democracy is worth saving. Please join us at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 14 at the intersection of Highway 525 and Main Street. I hope to see you there.

Tom Fichter

Clinton