Whidbey influencer amasses online following

BreAnne Daly, an Oak Harbor resident and online influencer, is celebrating her two years this month running Whidbey’s largest tourism account on Instagram.

The account, @explorewhidbeyisland, is a guide to eats, luxury lodging, hikes, events and activities for adventures both on and off the island. Daly’s aesthetic informational carousels and short videos depict the beautiful parts of Whidbey, which — let’s face it — are everywhere. From ferry rides, to trendy food and drink spots, to island trails, the content creator highlights all of the best places to be on the island. Daly’s camera of choice? Her iPhone.

Recently, Daly highlighted eight Oak Harbor spots to grab a bite this fall, including Noona Bakery and Barrington’s Irish Bar and Grill, and posted a video directing sunflower seekers to Scenic Isle Farm in Coupeville.

A military spouse, Daly found out she and her Texan husband would be deployed to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in 2021. Daly said she researched the area through a millennial approach.

“The first thing I did, I opened up Instagram and just in that moment that I was looking for any reassurance that I was gonna be okay,” Daly said.

Finding only professional photography, she felt lost and unsure about what her life would be like. For the next two years, while working a corporate job, Daly scoured every corner of Whidbey.

“Naturally, it’s just kinda who I am, just to figure out what’s around me and go,” she said.

Unable to survive the COVID years, the Seattle-based company that she worked for closed down in 2023. Daly explained this, along with her husband’s deployment, catapulted her into her dream job, launching her own business as a content creator.

The account started as a guide for other military spouses. Her goal was to encourage those who had been similarly uprooted to create small routines of normalcy — whether it was a night out with friends or a trip to the local farmers market.

“My vision for it was to feel like it’s really your girlfriend giving you a recommendation,” Daly said.

Now, the account spans an even broader viewership, with many followers living in Whidbey’s surrounding area. Since 2023, the account has accrued over 10 million lifetime views and a whopping 17.5 thousand followers. Commenters shower Daly in appreciation under her posts.

“Your guides have a permanent spot in my phone’s photo album,” one follower wrote.

“You helped me with so many recommendations and tips when I traveled last October!” another person commented.

Daly explained that her passion for food, wine, architecture and small businesses fuels her content.

“It’s my Southern-ness,” she said. “I love people who run a business that basically makes you feel like you walked into their house, their hearts.”

Despite not showing her face on Instagram, the 28-year-old manages to spill her bubbly personality and love for fun into every post. Her vivid account showcases the passing seasons, from sunny summer boat rides, to fall apple cider, to winter snow-covered trails, to spring flowers.

Daly said her page is meant to be self-serve, with easy instructions to access her guides and itineraries, she explained. This includes South, Central and North Whidbey itineraries, a Whidbey girls trip planner, wine tasting recommendations and more.

Daly’s posts and guides, for both locals and visitors, are detailed and meticulous, including all of the information one may need at each location.

She also includes family and dog-friendly recommendations to match the interests of her wide range of viewers. Daly’s off-island trip recommendations include visiting Anacortes, the San Juan islands, Orcas island and more.

Having lived on the island for four years now, Daly is an expert at finding hidden gems and always romanticizing life on the island.

