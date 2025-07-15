Tossin’ Axes ignites Whidbey with the return of Whidbey Island Comicon

From July 18-20, it will be a vibrant hub for cosplayers, science fiction and fantasy enthusiasts.

After a seven-year hiatus, the much-loved Whidbey Island Comicon is making a triumphant return.

From July 18-20, Tossin’ Axes will transform into a vibrant hub for cosplayers, science fiction and fantasy enthusiasts alike. Tossin’ Axes, a staple in the Whidbey Island community, is thrilled to revive comicon on the island, in conjunction with its already established annual FAN EXPO.

Co-owner of Tossin’ Axes, Donna Debonis, invites locals to get ready to “nerd out with your tribe.”

“We’ve been hosting our annual FAN EXPO for five years as an outside event,” DeBonis said in a press release. “Last year we successfully brought excitement indoors.” Now, with the addition of the Comicon concept, we’re expanding even further and welcoming a limited number of vendors in order to create a truly immersive experience.”

The event will feature a lineup of published authors, a renowned game designer and Brent Evans, an award-winning art director, as the Artist Guest of Honor.

It will also offer a diverse range of attractions, including author and game designer panels, vendors, a special Mission 22 auction, axe throwing, classic arcade games, pinball machines and a cosplay contest.

This year’s event will stand-out from the rest, as attendees will have access to Guests of Honor not only at the various panel sessions, but also throughout the venue. Limited VIP Tickets are available to enjoy a WI Bagel Factory catered breakfast with the authors at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Various non-member ticket options are available. Tickets may be purchased on the Tossin’ Axes website.

Whether you’re a long-time fan of Whidbey Island Comicon or a newcomer to the FAN EXPO phenomenon, this is an event for everyone.