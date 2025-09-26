Millions of viewers make El Caz go viral

El Cazador Mexican Grill & Cantina in Oak Harbor has been going viral for its comical and outlandish TikTok videos that have collectively amassed over 14.8 million views.

The creative masterminds behind the videos are restaurant owner Jose “Lupe” Rodriguez, his wife, Natasha Rodriguez, and his cousins. Rodriguez, the star of many of the videos, has been dubbed “Temu Pedro Pascal” by commenters due to his resemblance to the actor.

The content creators have few bounds when it comes to making a funny video, from Jose Rodriguez rubbing birria broth on his head, to his cousin, Tony Cortez, hiding in a garbage bag and eating burnt carne asada. Other videos show kitchen staff slipping on miscellaneous items and a staff and family member taco dealing to “take the edge off.”

The videos are a family effort for El Caz, as the popular restaurant is commonly known in Oak Harbor.

The filmers and editors are Jose Rodriguez’s cousins, Tony Cortez and Carlos Gutierrez, with other family members — Rodriguez’s nephew, Angel Barrera, and his cousins Fabian and Tony Cortez — all making regular appearances in the videos as well. The restaurant staff also participate in some of the videos, from its former busser Desi Ramirez, to its dishwasher, Casey Denney.

“We have been more actively pursuing TikTok and video content probably for a little over a year now,” Natasha Rodriguez said. “It’s just something that is kind of a creative endeavor for all of us.”

Sometimes it’s the videos they least expect that go viral, Natasha Rodriguez admitted. Her husband and his cousins are just being themselves, and that’s what makes them so funny, she said.

El Cazador’s TikTok account uses a combination of original concepts and parodies for their videos, Natasha Rodriguez said. The TikTok team enjoys spreading laughter and joy through their platform through its videos and comment section.

“Sometimes the comments are just as funny as the video itself,” Natasha Rodriguez said.

Laughter, she said, has helped the content creators learn how to take negative social media feedback in stride.

Though some of its videos having nation-wide reach, locals also love to watch and comment on the videos to the restaurant staff. Customers often comment to the staff, saying they “were just laughing last night at dinner about this” or “I can’t believe you did that, that was crazy,” Natasha Rodriguez said.

Watch the videos on the TikTok account @elcazwhidbey.

(Photo from @elcazwhidbey on TikTok) Jose Rodriguez’s cousin, Tony Lopez, hides in a garbage bag to eat the overcooked carne asada for a TikTok video that racked up eight million views.