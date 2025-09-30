Friends turn business dream into reality

Open a business with your bestie and you will never work a day in your life.

Longtime best friends Alison Swain and Melissa Fritch christened their new business in Oak Harbor — Blooms and Bites — with a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, the realization of a shared dream a decade in the making.

“Who doesn’t love saying that they got to go to work, but they’re just hanging out with their best friend all day?” Swain said.

Situated downtown on Pioneer Way, Blooms and Bites boasts an assortment of fresh-cut flowers intended for do-it-yourself bouquets as well as an assortment of cheeses, meats and other finger-foods suitable for charcuterie boards and light snacking. To round things off, the store offers other treats and trinkets sold by local vendors.

Sourcing goods locally is important to Fritch and Swan — their latest batch of flowers were grown at First Thyme Farmstead in Sumas — and they strive to stay within Island, San Juan, Whatcom and Skagit counties when procuring food products.

Fritch and Swain hit it off at a ladies night dinner in town about 15 years ago and toyed with the idea of starting Blooms and Bites together nearly as long. Swain, formerly of the Oak Harbor School District, and Fritch, with a background in retail, wanted to pull the trigger but always hesitated. Both women realized if they failed to do so now, Blooms and Bites would stay a dream.

“We decided to do it ‘cause if we didn’t do it, we felt like someone was gonna change our minds and we didn’t want to do that either,” Fritch said. “Life is short.”

To their delight, Blooms and Bites is proving to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood. Located downtown, the store soft opened the weekend of the Oak Harbor Music Festival; Fritch reported receiving plenty of positive feedback about the store’s selection and cordial ambiance since then.

“One guy actually impressed us, he said, ‘It’s like sunshine on those cloudy days,’” Fritch recalled. “We were like, ‘We needed to hear that, thank you so much. That was our goal.’”

Fritch and Swain agreed the Oak Harbor Main Street Association had been helpful throughout the process of opening their first business. Having natural chemistry made for smooth sailing, too. Fritch said she feels she can embrace her “open, creative mindset,” as Swain naturally takes to the “analytical side” of the business ownership.

“We’re well balanced, that’s for sure,” Fritch added. “And I think we just play off of each other too.”

Both women expressed gratitude for the support from their friends and family, along with fellow business owners downtown.

“We just wanted to provide something for the community that would bring joy,” Fritch said.

Blooms and Bites plans to host intimate events in-store, like their upcoming Pumpkin Spice and Everythings Nice ladies night paint party this Friday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 4. Tickets are $30, and the link to purchase them can be found on the store’s Facebook page.

(Photo by Allyson Ballard) When it comes to running Blooms and Bites, Alison Swain tackles the more “analytical” side of things.

(Photo by Allyson Ballard) Blooms and Bites allows Melissa Fritch to embrace her creativity.

(Photo by Allyson Ballard) Charcuterie lovers need look no further for all the finger foods their hearts desire.

(Photo by Allyson Ballard) Several local vendors also sell goods at Blooms and Bites, like the tea leaves pictured here.