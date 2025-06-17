Chipotle may be coming to Oak Harbor.

Another national chain restaurant might be moving into the south end of Oak Harbor.

A developer has proposed demolishing the former Louie-G’s Pizza building on Highway 20 and building a 2,400-square-foot Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant, according to the city. The proposed building would have a patio, a mobile order pick-up lane and 12 parking spots.

The area of the city has seen significant commercial growth in the last few years. Next to the site of the proposed Chipotle is the new mini-development that includes a Sonic Drive-In, Glint Car Wash and Cedar and Salt Espresso. The 2.39-acre lot on Highway 20, which once housed a Ford dealership, stood empty for many years until the project went forward.

Last year, an IHOP restaurant opened next to Wing Stop in a strip mall just a couple of blocks away on Highway 20.

The developer for the Chipotle is in the pre-application process and held a meeting with the city’s Development Services officials on June 10. The staff provided the developer with comments, but no other information is available, according to the city’s communications officer.

The Island County Assessor’s website states that the property was purchased in 2023 by 221 BCE LLC, a Woodinville-based “administrative and support services” holding company. The purchase price was $650,000.

Chipotle is a multinational chain of “fast casual restaurants specializing in bowls, tacos and Mission burritos made to order in front of the customer,” according to the company’s website. The company has nearly 3,800 restaurants, including one that opened in nearby Anacortes last year.

If built, Chipotle wouldn’t be alone in feeding Mexican cuisine to North Whidbey residents. At least 10 other Mexican restaurants are open in Oak Harbor, including four within about five blocks of the site.