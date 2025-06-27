Artistic bra auction is an uplifting event

“Supporting the girls” takes on a new meaning for Whidbey’s “Lift ‘Em Up” bra art event.

The bra contest and auction is a new initiative to bring together like-minded people who love art and having fun over good food and conversation. The volunteers hope it will give the club recognition in the community so they can get more donations and give away more supplies.

The fundraising party will take place at 10 a.m. on July 19 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal church in Oak Harbor. Lotus Tea Bar and Studio will cater the event, which includes a silent auction of locally designed bras. Tickets are available online or for purchase at the Whidbey Crafters Market and the Chamber of Commerce until the day of the event.

Wendy Rue, a volunteer for “I Support the Girls – Whidbey Island,” also hopes it will give the local artists who designed the bras the support they deserve for their hours of work on each piece.

“I feel like we will expose the generosity of this community,” Rue said.

The event is part of I Support The Girls program that helps “women, girls and folx in financial, emotional and physical distress” attain essential items including bras, underwear and menstrual hygiene products.

Kate Mistler was inspired to start the affiliate organization in 2019 after watching a show on Facebook called “Returning the Favor.” An episode featured the “Bra Fairy,” I Support The Girls’ founder and executive director, Dana Marlowe, who told the story of how she had learned that homeless people need good bras too.

“You know, I was lucky. I grew up upper-middle class. I never even thought about it until I saw this episode,” Mistler said.

After watching Marlowe’s story, “it was like somebody came up and smacked me up alongside the head,” Mistler said.

Now the organization has 64 affiliates around the world, with Mistler’s chapter being the only one north of Seattle. Its goal is to provide dignity to women in need, with fitted and clean undergarments and proper menstrual hygiene products.

The Whidbey Island affiliate is all volunteer-based. The volunteers have created a sisterhood together, built on respect and support. Despite having their personal battles, from fighting cancer, to having shoulder issues or supporting a sick child, they show up when they can because they care deeply about the movement to support other women.

“While we would love to help anyone we can, women take the lead for us. Granted, men need help, especially homeless men, but women have distinct needs that men do not,” Mistler said.

Decent undergarments can give women more self-respect and dignity.

“They stand a little taller, smile a little bigger. Top that with proper feminine hygiene, and you have better health. It’s really that simple,” Mistler said.

The Whidbey chapter provides 22 schools and 25 other organizations with menstrual products. They work with 47 different organizations to get the kids the help they need, and they rely on the community’s generosity for donations and grants.

What makes I Support The Girls different than other organizations is that it doesn’t send its donations overseas to third-world countries; the team understands the importance of taking care of home.

“We work with organizations in seven different counties, but we always make sure that Whidbey Island has what it needs first,” Mistler said.

The Whidbey chapter hosts two giving events a year, where it invites ladies in to shop for what they need.

Mistler recounted the time two ladies walked by when they were tabling for an event. When they were offered some period packs, the ladies began to cry.

Mistler jumped up to give them a hug along with the pads.

“I’m a hugger. I’ll hug anybody and everybody. But if I see tears, I’ll squeeze the stuffing out of somebody,” Mistler said. “While women look at us during a giving event with gratitude and kindness for not judging them, it truly is us, as a team, who benefits the most.”

You can find the organization’s Amazon wish list on the chapter’s website, isupportthegirls.org/affiliates/whidbey-island.

“Purple Flowers and Green Pastures,” by Maria Fazio (Photo by Marina Blatt)

“Blooming,” by Teresa Bain (Photo by Marina Blatt)

“Choose Me, No Choose Me,” by Rod (Photo by Marina Blatt)

A bedazzled bra hangs next to a vintage purse (Photo by Marina Blatt)

A bra pong billboard sits outside the warehouse (Photo by Marina Blatt)

An assortment of pads sits in the warehouse (Photo by Marina Blatt)