Suspicious package halts base operations

A suspicious package halted operations for nearly three hours Friday at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island’s Ault Field base.

An active-duty sailor reported the package to their supervisor around 12:30 p.m. that day, according to base public affairs officer Mike Welding. Heeding what he called standard procedure, base personnel sheltered in place and the base closed all gates to inbound traffic. Outbound traffic was also affected in some areas as officials worked to secure the scene and investigate the package.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal, or EOD, conducted an investigation into the package during that time, “part of multiple efforts to validate, investigate and render the package safe,” Welding explained. EOD personnel are specially trained to identify, assess and neutralize potential explosive threats.

The package was cleared around 3 p.m. and ultimately did not pose a threat.

There was a U.S. flag inside the package, according to the public affairs officer.

Welding stated that the base is unable to disclose what made the package appear suspicious initially and how EOD cleared the package. He added that he is “not at liberty” to confirm the package’s location at the time of the report.

After the package was deemed safe, personnel were allowed to resume normal activities and all gates reopened Friday afternoon, according to a release.