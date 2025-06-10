All-in-one craft store, studio opens downtown Oak Harbor

Ember and Elegance is a love letter to the artsy spirit of the community.

Paints, dreamcatchers and a whole lot of heart — Ember and Elegance isn’t just a new store on Pioneer Way, it’s a love letter to the artsy spirit of the community.

After news of the city’s beloved Frida’s closing in Oak Harbor, Trish Sillavan worried the community would lose its only local arts and crafts store. Undeterred, Ember and Elegance was soon born, an all-in-one studio, craft supply, home decor and homemade gifts store.

“I actually contacted (Naomi Shneider) and I said, well, have you thought about selling everything?” she said.

Together, they then transferred Frida’s inventory to the new store.

With Ember and Elegance’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 31, opening day brought on a wave of emotions for Sillavan.

“It was just very, I guess, overwhelming in a way,” Sillavan said. “I was hoping that I was able to make the community happy and give them what they need.”

Sillavan, whose idea of therapy is scrapbooking and the occasional shelf building, believes anyone and everyone can be inspired to create. Beyond its supplies for crafters, ranging from markers to ribbons, and everything in between, Ember and Elegance highlights the talents of local artisans whose handcrafted items bring a distinct personality to the space.

One such vendor is Wendy Grimsley, whose family-run business offers an eclectic mix of handcrafted soaps, shimmering fantasy foils and detailed diamond art pieces. Their work adds a fantastical feel to the boutique.

Tim Goette of TimG Woodworks specializes in artistic woodworking, turning raw wood into smoothly lathed bowls, vases and lidded vessels. His craftsmanship showcases the natural beauty and grain of the wood.

Jobeth Glenday, the artist behind Lilies & Grace, contributes a variety of handmade goods, including leather and charm earrings, personalized home décor, paper crafts and woodworking creations. Her work is perfect for those seeking thoughtful, customized gifts or pieces to enhance their living spaces.

Maria Fazio, who runs The Mixing Bowl, brings an inventive flair to the store through upcycled and repurposed items. She transforms vintage and discarded materials into functional décor using a wide range of artistic mediums.

Together, these vendors, among others, are the heart of the shop, helping Ember and Elegance become more than just a store but a home for any kind of art-lover.

“I just hope that we can give the community, you know, someplace where they can come and just relax, have a good time (and) be creative,” Sillavan said.

Furthermore, Sillavan aims to serve the community by offering art classes for kids, regular crafting workshops and a welcoming space with tools for people to create their own projects.

She currently offers two to three community classes per week but hopes to add more in the future.

Tim Goette shows off his crafted wooden bowl.

Tim Goette shows off his crafted wooden bowl.

Tim Goette shows off his crafted wooden bowl.

Tim Goette shows off his crafted wooden bowl.

Tim Goette shows off his crafted wooden bowl.

Tim Goette shows off his crafted wooden bowl.

Tim Goette shows off his crafted wooden bowl.

Tim Goette shows off his crafted wooden bowl.

Maria Fazo showcases the glass bowl she was inspired to make after watching the incredible aurora borealis in Washington last year.

Maria Fazo showcases the glass bowl she was inspired to make after watching the incredible aurora borealis in Washington last year.

Wendy Grimsley poses in a top that matches the whimsy of her famili’s artwork.

Wendy Grimsley poses in a top that matches the whimsy of her famili’s artwork.

Jobeth Glenday proudl displaying her handmade earings.