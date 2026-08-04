Rabid bat found in Island County home

Island County Public Health is reminding residents to avoid contact with bats after one found inside a local home tested positive for rabies.

A family recently discovered the bat in its home and worked with Island County Public Health to have it tested at the Washington State Public Health Laboratories. Although officials determined there was no known exposure or direct physical contact, they recommended the family consult healthcare providers, and they are receiving appropriate care.

“We are grateful this family took the right steps by contacting public health and safely securing the bat for testing,” Public Health Director Shawn Morris said in a news release. “While local bats play a highly beneficial role in our ecosystem, they are the primary carriers of rabies in Washington state.”

Morris said any bat found inside a home should be taken seriously and reported immediately so public health officials can assess the risk of rabies exposure.

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system of mammals, including people. Without prompt treatment after exposure, the disease is fatal. However, it can be prevented through timely medical treatment, including rabies immune globulin and vaccination.

Public health officials recommend residents:

Never handle a bat with bare hands. If a bat must be captured for testing, contact public health or animal control for instructions or use heavy leather gloves and a container to avoid direct contact.

Contact Island County Public Health and a healthcare provider immediately if a bat is found inside a home, especially if it was in a room with someone who was sleeping, a child, a pet or a person with disabilities. Do not release or dispose of the bat because it may need to be tested.

Inspect homes for small gaps and holes that could allow bats to enter. Late summer is a peak time for bat activity.

Wash any animal bite with soap and water for 15 minutes and contact a healthcare provider and public health immediately.

Keep dogs, cats and ferrets up to date on rabies vaccinations.

For more information about rabies prevention and bat safety, contact Island County Public Health at 360-679-7350 or visit the county’s website.