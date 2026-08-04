Island County burn ban upgraded

A Type II burn ban took effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday in unincorporated Island County, according to a release from Island County Sheriff Rick Felici, who also serves as the county fire marshal.

The ban prohibits all outdoor burning, even with a permit. The ban includes recreational fires and the use or discharge of consumer fireworks, even if those activities were previously allowed under a Type I burn ban. Propane and charcoal barbecues, along with self-contained camp stoves, remain allowed.

The announcement from the sheriff’s office states that the fire danger is currently extreme and urges residents to use caution with any ignition source.

Reduced fuel moisture, low humidity and warmer weather have significantly increased the fire risk in Island County. On Aug. 1, Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a statewide wildfire emergency and implemented a statewide burn ban.

“While local conditions are not as dry as other parts of the state, local firefighting resources are increasingly being dispatched to assist with fires elsewhere in the state, reducing our local firefighting resources,” the release states.

The ban was issued in coordination with the fire protection districts on Whidbey and Camano islands and the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

Violations should be reported to 911. The burn ban will be reevaluated in 60 days but will remain in effect until further notice.