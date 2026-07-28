Just desserts, fair delights

Katie “The Dominator” Basch wasn’t afraid to go all in, diving face first on her way to victory in the Whidbey Island Fair’s pie-eating contest over the weekend. The sticky spectacle was one of countless memorable moments during the three-day fair, where visitors also enjoyed a parade, livestock competitions, carnival rides, live music, a first-ever mustache contest, local food vendors, antique farm equipment, contests, bubbles, booths and plenty of small-town tradition. All these photos are by South Whidbey Record photographer David Welton.