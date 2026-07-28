Harbor Hopper adds midday trips

The Harbor Hopper passenger ferry is adding a new round-trip option on its already-scheduled Saturday sailings, giving passengers greater flexibility when planning a trip to each waterfront destination, according to a press release.

The addition comes in response to overwhelming community feedback seeking an option for midday sailings.

The Harbor Hopper is a joint project of the Everett and South Whidbey port districts and is made possible in part by Community Connector sponsor Whidbey Telecom. It provides a unique walk-on ferry service option between the two port cities aboard the chartered 45-passenger Hat Island Ferry.

The updated schedule also reflects a shift to earlier sailing times on Thursday evenings for the remainder of the trail period, which runs through the end of August 2026.

The Harbor Hopper schedule for August is as follows:

Thursdays: Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27

Departing Everett: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Departing Langley: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturdays: Aug. 1, 15, 29

Departing Everett: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m.

Departing Langley: 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.portofeverett.com/HarborHopperTickets.

While this port partnership is intended to support regional tourism, economic activity and enhanced public access during this trial run in 2026, it will also provide an opportunity to test demand and explore the potential of establishing a passenger-only ferry service between the two port districts in the future.